The Class of 2022: 20 New Cruise Ships Were Delivered This Year

In a big year for the cruise ship building business, a total of 20 new cruise vessels were delivered in 2022.

From large contemporary vessels to smaller expedition and luxury ships, the year’s lineup included all kinds of ships and products.

A total of 16 cruise lines debuted new ships during year, including Carnival, P&O, Viking and MSC – who received two new large vessels, the MSC World Europa and the MSC Seascape.

The expedition fleet also saw significant additions, with new ships for Swan Hellenic, SunStone, Viking and Atlas Ocean.

Here’s the list of new vessels that were delivered since January:

Emerald Azzurra

Cruise Line: Emerald Yacht Cruises

Capacity: 100 guests

Tonnage: 23,000

Shipyard: Halong (Vietnam)

Maiden Cruise: March 12

Sailing Regions: World

Celebrity Beyond

Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises

Capacity: 3,260 guests

Tonnage: 140,600

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (France)

Maiden Cruise: April 27

Sailing Regions: Europe and Caribbean

Havila Castor

Cruise Line: Havila Voyages

Capacity: 468 guests

Tonnage: 15,812

Shipyard: Tersan (Turkey)

Maiden Cruise: May 10

Sailing Regions: Norway

Viking Mars

Cruise Line: Viking

Capacity: 930 guests

Tonnage: 47,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Maiden Cruise: May 17

Sailing Regions: World

Disney Wish

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Tonnage: 140,000

Shipyard: Meyer Werft (Germany)

Maiden Cruise: July 14

Sailing Regions: Caribbean

SH Vega

Cruise Line: Swan Hellenic

Capacity: 152 guests

Tonnage: 10,000

Shipyard: Helsinki (Finland)

Maiden Cruise: July 20

Sailing Regions: World

Seabourn Venture

Cruise Line: Seabourn

Capacity: 264 guests

Tonnage: 23,000

Shipyard: T. Mariotti (Italy)

Maiden Cruise: July 27

Sailing Regions: World

Norwegian Prima

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Tonnage: 140,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Maiden Cruise: August 27

Sailing Regions: Europe and Caribbean

American Symphony

Cruise Line: American Cruise Line

Capacity: 175 guests

Tonnage: 5,148

Shipyard: Chaesapeake (United States)

Maiden Cruise: August 27

Sailing Regions: U.S. Domestic Waters

Viking Mississippi

Cruise Line: Viking

Capacity: 386 guests

Tonnage: 10,000

Shipyard: Chaesapeake (United States)

Maiden Cruise: September 3

Sailing Regions: U.S. Domestic Waters

Viking Polaris

Cruise Line: Viking

Capacity: 378 guests

Tonnage: 30,000

Shipyard: VARD (Norway)

Maiden Cruise: September 29

Sailing Regions: World

Evrima

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton

Capacity: 298 guests

Tonnage: 25,000

Shipyard: Barreras (Spain)

Maiden Cruise: October 15

Sailing Regions: World

Carnival Celebration

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Tonnage: 183,000

Shipyard: Meyer Turku (Finland)

Maiden Cruise: November 6

Sailing Regions: Caribbean

Viking Neptune

Cruise Line: Viking

Capacity: 930 guests

Tonnage: 47,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Maiden Cruise: November 17

Sailing Regions: World

World Traveller

Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean Voyages

Capacity: 200 guests

Tonnage: 9,300

Shipyard: West Sea (Portugal)

Maiden Cruise: November 18

Sailing Regions: World

MSC Seascape

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Tonnage: 169,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)

Maiden Cruise: November 19

Sailing Regions: Caribbean

Ocean Odyssey

Cruise Line: Vantage Travel (SunStone)

Capacity: 140 guests

Tonnage: 8,000

Shipyard: CMIH (China)

Maiden Cruise: November 20

Sailing Regions: World

Sylvia Earle

Cruise Line: Aurora Expeditions

Capacity: 130 guests

Tonnage: 8,000

Shipyard: CMIH (China)

Maiden Cruise: December 10

Sailing Regions: World

MSC World Europa

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 205,000

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (France)

Maiden Cruise: December 20

Sailing Regions: Middle East and Europe

Arvia

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Shipyard: Meyer Turku (Finland)

Maiden Cruise: December 23

Sailing Regions: Caribbean and Europe