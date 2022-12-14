The Class of 2022: 20 New Cruise Ships Were Delivered This Year

In a big year for the cruise ship building business, a total of 20 new cruise vessels were delivered in 2022.
From large contemporary vessels to smaller expedition and luxury ships, the year’s lineup included all kinds of ships and products.
A total of 16 cruise lines debuted new ships during year, including Carnival, P&O, Viking and MSC – who received two new large vessels, the MSC World Europa and the MSC Seascape.
The expedition fleet also saw significant additions, with new ships for Swan Hellenic, SunStone, Viking and Atlas Ocean.
Here’s the list of new vessels that were delivered since January:
Emerald Azzurra
Cruise Line: Emerald Yacht Cruises
Capacity: 100 guests
Tonnage: 23,000
Shipyard: Halong (Vietnam)
Maiden Cruise: March 12
Sailing Regions: World
Celebrity Beyond
Cruise Line: Celebrity Cruises
Capacity: 3,260 guests
Tonnage: 140,600
Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (France)
Maiden Cruise: April 27
Sailing Regions: Europe and Caribbean
Havila Castor
Cruise Line: Havila Voyages
Capacity: 468 guests
Tonnage: 15,812
Shipyard: Tersan (Turkey)
Maiden Cruise: May 10
Sailing Regions: Norway
Viking Mars
Cruise Line: Viking
Capacity: 930 guests
Tonnage: 47,000
Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)
Maiden Cruise: May 17
Sailing Regions: World
Disney Wish
Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Tonnage: 140,000
Shipyard: Meyer Werft (Germany)
Maiden Cruise: July 14
Sailing Regions: Caribbean
SH Vega
Cruise Line: Swan Hellenic
Capacity: 152 guests
Tonnage: 10,000
Shipyard: Helsinki (Finland)
Maiden Cruise: July 20
Sailing Regions: World
Seabourn Venture
Cruise Line: Seabourn
Capacity: 264 guests
Tonnage: 23,000
Shipyard: T. Mariotti (Italy)
Maiden Cruise: July 27
Sailing Regions: World
Norwegian Prima
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity: 3,215 guests
Tonnage: 140,000
Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)
Maiden Cruise: August 27
Sailing Regions: Europe and Caribbean
American Symphony
Cruise Line: American Cruise Line
Capacity: 175 guests
Tonnage: 5,148
Shipyard: Chaesapeake (United States)
Maiden Cruise: August 27
Sailing Regions: U.S. Domestic Waters
Viking Mississippi
Cruise Line: Viking
Capacity: 386 guests
Tonnage: 10,000
Shipyard: Chaesapeake (United States)
Maiden Cruise: September 3
Sailing Regions: U.S. Domestic Waters
Viking Polaris
Cruise Line: Viking
Capacity: 378 guests
Tonnage: 30,000
Shipyard: VARD (Norway)
Maiden Cruise: September 29
Sailing Regions: World
Evrima
Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Capacity: 298 guests
Tonnage: 25,000
Shipyard: Barreras (Spain)
Maiden Cruise: October 15
Sailing Regions: World
Carnival Celebration
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Tonnage: 183,000
Shipyard: Meyer Turku (Finland)
Maiden Cruise: November 6
Sailing Regions: Caribbean
Viking Neptune
Cruise Line: Viking
Capacity: 930 guests
Tonnage: 47,000
Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)
Maiden Cruise: November 17
Sailing Regions: World
World Traveller
Cruise Line: Atlas Ocean Voyages
Capacity: 200 guests
Tonnage: 9,300
Shipyard: West Sea (Portugal)
Maiden Cruise: November 18
Sailing Regions: World
MSC Seascape
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity: 4,560 guests
Tonnage: 169,000
Shipyard: Fincantieri (Italy)
Maiden Cruise: November 19
Sailing Regions: Caribbean
Ocean Odyssey
Cruise Line: Vantage Travel (SunStone)
Capacity: 140 guests
Tonnage: 8,000
Shipyard: CMIH (China)
Maiden Cruise: November 20
Sailing Regions: World
Sylvia Earle
Cruise Line: Aurora Expeditions
Capacity: 130 guests
Tonnage: 8,000
Shipyard: CMIH (China)
Maiden Cruise: December 10
Sailing Regions: World
MSC World Europa
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Tonnage: 205,000
Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique (France)
Maiden Cruise: December 20
Sailing Regions: Middle East and Europe
Arvia
Cruise Line: P&O Cruises
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Tonnage: 183,900
Shipyard: Meyer Turku (Finland)
Maiden Cruise: December 23
Sailing Regions: Caribbean and Europe