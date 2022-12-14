P&O Cruises New Ship Arvia Arrives in Southampton

P&O Cruises newest ship Arvia arrived into its homeport of Southampton on Sunday, prior to its maiden voyage to the Canary Islands on Friday.

The Arvia is P&O Cruises second ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the marine industry’s most advanced fuel technology to date, the company said in a statement.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, who was on board for the arrival as Arvia sailed up Southampton Water earlier this morning after the journey from the shipyard in Germany, said:

“It was a truly remarkable moment as, after the years of design and build, Arvia arrived into Southampton ahead of the maiden voyage and then departure for the Caribbean season.

“As the latest evolution in the P&O Cruises experience, embodies the newest trends in travel, dining and entertainment and is the epitome of a sunshine resort sailing year-round to the warmest climates. It takes its sister ship Iona’s design aesthetic and general arrangement but provides new and exciting outside and inside spaces which make the most of Arvia’s deployment to the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

“We cannot wait for our first guests to be on board this week to see the extraordinary attention to detail, design of the restaurants and bars, scale of the theatre, the layout and new brands in the retail area and the exhilarating top deck activities. We are seeing a new generation recognizing the value for money and individuality of a holiday at sea.”