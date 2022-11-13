Aurora Expeditions’ Sylvia Earle Departs for Antarctica

urora Expeditions’ ship, the Sylvia Earle, has departed on its inaugural sailing to Antarctica departing from Ushuaia, Argentina on December 10, 2022.

“We are excited to be leaving Ushuaia behind us and sailing to Antarctica on the Sylvia Earle, as she explores the white continent for the first time,” said Michael Heath, chief executive officer of Aurora expeditions.

“She is looking amazing and performing well,” added Heath.

This voyage is the first of nine sailings to Antarctica that the Sylvia Earle will embark on this season before heading to Costa Rica and the Panama Canal in April 2023, according to the press release.

“With our focus on education and conservation, our goal is to immerse our expeditioners in some of the world’s most secluded and wondrous places such as the Antarctic Peninsula in a relaxed, fun and informal onboard setting,” continued Heath.

“Our highly experienced Expedition Team will be guiding and enriching our passengers while we experience myriad excursions by water and land, with enthralling activities ranging from Zodiac cruises to walks and hikes, sea kayaking, scuba diving, snorkeling, photography, wildlife watching, camping and snowshoeing. All while creating lifelong ambassadors for the planet.”

On January 8, the Sylvia Earle will embark on an 11-night Across the Antarctic Circle voyage departing from Ushuaia, Argentina passing through Drake Passage Seas, South Shetland Islands and Antarctic Peninsula before returning to Ushuaia.