Orderbook Update: 73 Cruise Ships on Order Through 2036

Data from the latest update of Cruise Industry News’ global cruise ship orderbook shows that 73 ocean vessels are currently on order.

The new ships are set to add over 180,000 berths to the market through 2036, at a total cost of nearly $65 billion.

Recent orders include Oceania’s deal with Fincantieri for two additional Sonata-class vessels, which are scheduled to enter service in 2032 and 2035.

With the addition of the two mid-sized vessels, the ships on order have an average size of roughly 110,000 tons, as well as capacity for 2,502 guests.

Four new cruise vessels were also delivered recently, including Royal Caribbean International’s Star of the Seas.

As the second Icon-class ship and one of the largest in the world, the 250,800-ton vessel is now getting ready to debut in mid-August.

The luxury market welcomed three new ships with the deliveries of Ritz-Carlton’s Luminara, Oceania’s Allura and the Viking Vesta.

The latter marked a milestone for Viking Cruises, which has now added 12 ocean ships to its fleet in a ten-year timeframe.

The global cruise ship orderbook shows that eight cruise ships are still scheduled to be delivered in 2025, including Four Seasons’ first mega yacht, the Four Seasons I.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard, the 190-guest vessel is set to be handed over in the fourth quarter before kicking off its maiden season in early 2026.

Other vessels debuting later this year include the new Star Princess and the Celebrity Xcel, as well as SunStone’s Douglas Mawson.

Disney is also taking delivery of two new vessels, the Disney Adventure and the Disney Destiny, while Windstar welcomes its first newbuild in decades, the Star Seeker.

After introducing the American Patriot earlier this year, American Cruise Lines is adding a second coastal vessel to its fleet soon with the American Pioneer.