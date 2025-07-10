Oceania Cruises Takes Delivery of Oceania Allura

Oceania Cruises has taken delivery of Oceania Allura. The 1,200-guest Oceania Allura, built at Fincantieri Shipyard in Genoa, is the second ship in Oceania Cruises’ Allura Class.

The Oceania Allura follows her sister ship, Oceania Vista, which was launched in May 2023.

“Oceania Allura is our most innovative and luxurious ship to date. She represents our bold vision for an entirely new generation of luxury travel experiences,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises.

“As always, at the heart of this beautiful ship is an extraordinary crew dedicated to providing exceptional cuisine, personalized, intuitive service and immersive enrichment opportunities for our guests,” Montague added.

“At Oceania Cruises, we put food at the heart of everything we do, and our Finest Cuisine at Sea philosophy is the north star that guides our entire company,” said Chef Alexis Quaretti, Oceania Cruises’ executive culinary director.

“The launch of our beautiful Oceania Allura is the springboard to our future and is the culmination of years of hard work of thousands of talented people, from the designers to the shipyard to our onboard team members,” added Quaretti.

The Oceania Allura will feature new dining venues, new menus and revamped takes on favorite dishes. New menu items and elements will also be introduced across the fleet throughout the year and into 2026.

Among the new offerings onboard is the Crêperie serving authentic French crêpes, Belgian and bubble waffles and Italian ice cream sundaes.

The Oceania Allura also sees the return of Jacques, offering a refined take on French classics such as duck à l’orange with Grand Marnier.

A dozen Japanese-Peruvian dishes have been added to the menu at Red Ginger. Known as Nikkei cuisine, featuring plates such as tuna ceviche with leche de tigre, a braised short rib with lomo saltado, and a miso sweet potato mousseline and crispy soft-shell crab tempura in bao buns.

The Grand Dining Room onboard the Oceania Allura features more than 270 new recipes from the culinary team led by resident Master Chefs of France and Executive Culinary Directors, Chefs Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale.

Launching with the Oceania Allura is the new Gerard Bertrand Wine Pairing Luncheon.

The Oceania Allura will be followed in summer 2027 by the Oceania Sonata, and then by its sister ship, the Oceania Arietta, in 2029.

At the delivery ceremony in Genoa, Montague announced that two further Sonata Class ships will join the fleet. The vessels, previously ordered as options for Oceania Cruises, have now been confirmed for delivery in 2032 and 2035, respectively.