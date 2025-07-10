Oceania Orders Two More Ships from Fincantieri

Oceania Cruises has confirmed it will double its newbuild order with Fincantieri as two more 1,450-guest ships will debut for the brand in 2032 and 2035, respectively.

Following today’s delivery of the Oceania Allura, the Oceania Sonata will follow in summer 2027 and is the first of a new class of ships, followed by three more vessels, two of which were confirmed today by Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Oceania Cruises, which is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

The additional two vessels, previously ordered as options for Oceania Cruises, have now been confirmed.

The Sonata will be followed by the first sister ship, the Oceania Arietta in 2029.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said the new Oceana ships are representing the dawn of a new generation of luxury cruising.

Each Sonata Class vessel will carry approximately 1,390 guests and measure approximately 86,000 gross tons.

“I am delighted to confirm we will be adding two more Sonata Class vessels to our fleet. We are proud to continue our legacy of innovation alongside Fincantieri, our shipbuilding partner for close to 20 years. These four Sonata Class ships will herald the next stage in the evolution of the Oceania Cruises brand of exceptional small-ship luxury experiences,” said Montague.

Oceania Orderbook: