Viking Takes Delivery of Viking Vesta

Viking today announced it has taken delivery of its newest ocean ship, the Viking Vesta. The delivery ceremony took place this morning when the ship was presented at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

According to a press release, the Viking Vesta features 499 staterooms that can host 998 guests. The ship will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

“We are proud to welcome the Viking Vesta to our fleet of elegant, small sister ships,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking.

“As we continue to expand around the world, we are pleased to offer curious travelers new options for exploring in Viking comfort. We look forward to welcoming guests on board the Viking Vesta during her inaugural season and in the years to come,” added Hagen.

Viking and Fincantieri recently announced details of the Viking Libra, the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship, capable of operating with zero emissions.

Already under construction at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard, the Viking Libra will feature a propulsion system partially based on liquefied hydrogen and fuel cells, and it is scheduled for delivery in late 2026.

The Viking Astrea, currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2027, will also be powered by hydrogen.

The company said that the Viking Vesta has been designed with the future in mind and can be retrofitted to incorporate new technologies as they become available.

Viking said that the company expects to take delivery of 27 additional river ships by 2028 and 10 additional ocean ships by 2031.

With these orders, Viking will have 111 river ships in 2028 and 23 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.