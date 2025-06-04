The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Takes Delivery of Luminara

The Luminara, the third ship from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, has officially joined the fleet.

Company officials took delivery of the yacht at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France, on June 3, 2025.

The delivery was commemorated with a traditional handover ceremony featuring the changing of flags and a celebratory toast on the yacht’s open-air deck.

The delivery ceremony was attended by company leaders, including Ernesto Fara, president, and Laurent Castaing, general manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

“The arrival of the Luminara marks a significant moment for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection as we continue to shape the future of ultra-luxury travel at sea,” said Fara.

“Just one year after the Ilma, a multi-awarded yacht acclaimed by both the hospitality and cruise industries, we are proud to deliver the Luminara, the culmination of our ongoing pursuit of excellence,” said Castaing.

“We thank The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection for their trust and extend our appreciation to everyone whose dedication, precision and expertise made the construction of this vessel possible.”

Also present was Captain Magnus Bengtsson, who will guide the Luminara through its inaugural season in the Mediterranean beginning July 3, 2025. The yacht sets sail on a seven-day voyage from Monte Carlo to Rome.

Following its inaugural season, the Luminara will sail through Africa and the Indian Ocean before beginning Asia-Pacific itineraries in December 2025. These voyages will explore Hạ Long Bay, Osaka and Bangkok. In May 2026, The Luminara will journey to Alaska and Canada.

The Luminara, named after the Latin word for “light,” spans 794 feet (242 meters) and accommodates up to 452 guests across 226 suites, each with a private terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The yacht features five restaurants, seven bars, a wine vault and collaborations with award-winning chefs Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina.

Other amenities include a panoramic pool area on Deck 10 with two jacuzzis; The Art Bar, a new onboard destination for café service and destination-inspired treats; and the brand’s signature Marina with a terrace and floating platform.

Also available onboard are The Ritz-Carlton Spa, dedicated fitness spaces, Swiss timepieces from Cartier and IWC Schaffhausen, as well as jewelry and watch collections from Piaget.