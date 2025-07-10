Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of Star of the Seas

Meyer Turku has delivered the new Star of the Seas to Royal Caribbean International.

It’s the second Icon-class ship built at the Finnish yard for Royal Caribbean. The ship is set to leave the yard in mid July and then start year-round cruising from Port Canaveral.

“The delivery of Star of the Seas marks another bold step forward in Royal Caribbean Group’s journey to reimagine the future of vacations. Star and the Icon Class are a symbol of what’s possible when innovation, imagination and our relentless focus on delivering exceptional experiences come together, ultimately creating unforgettable memories for millions of families and vacationers,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

“We’re proud to bring this next-generation vacation experience to life with our valued partners at Meyer Turku.”

Casimir Lindholm, CEO of Meyer Turku added: “Star of the Seas is already the second cruise ship of the world’s most advanced Icon class to be built at our shipyard. In good cooperation with the customer and our network companies, we were able to draw on the lessons learned during the prototype ship building process and Star was completed in record time and with high quality. Star of the Seas is the largest single industrial product ever built in Finland.

“At the same time, the ship is another important step towards the green transition, which is the shipyard’s main competitive advantage. Such a demanding project is made possible by the high level of expertise and quality project management of Meyer Turku and the companies of the entire maritime cluster.”

The third ship in the series, the Legend of the Seas, will be floated out from the drydock to the outfitting pier later this summer.