American Patriot Named in Newport

American Cruise Lines christened the new American Patriot in Newport, Rhode Island last week.

The company said it matched celebrating the July 4th holiday with simultaneously marking the countdown to the country’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

The American Patriot is the first ship in the company’s new Patriot Class—a fleet of new 130-passenger ships.

The American Pioneer, American Maverick, and American Ranger are soon to launch later this year and into 2026.

American Patriot’s christening festivities included cruise guests, community members, officials from Sail Newport, and a small group of American’s executives and crewmembers. Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines, gave remarks as did American Patriot’s Godmother, Susan Daly, President of Sail Newport, along with other notables, including Carol Robertson, Co-Founder of American Cruise Lines.

Cruise guests and christening attendees gathered on the ship’s top deck for the official blessing and ceremonial bottle smash, followed by a traditional New England lobsterbake at Fort Adams State Park just steps from where the ship was docked.

“We are so pleased to be back in Newport this summer, christening yet another new U.S. ship and celebrating the 4th of July with our guests,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “We are especially honored to be joined by American Patriot’s godmother, Susan Daly, President of Sail Newport, and so many of our Eagle Society members, who cruise with us again and again, whole-heartedly supporting our mission to offer the finest cruise explorations for discovering and re-discovering America.”

Bottom photo: Bottle Smash: Susan Daly, American Patriot’s Godmother & President of Sail Newport.