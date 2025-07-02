Viking Takes Delivery of 12th Ocean Newbuild in Ten Years

Viking has welcomed 12 ocean cruise ships to its fleet in a ten-year timeframe following the delivery of the new Viking Vesta from Fincantieri.

Data from the Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index shows that the addition of the newbuild has allowed the company to reach a major milestone, and it now operates a 10,000-berth fleet.

With the 2015-built Viking Star as its oldest ship, the fleet has an average age of five years, as well as an average capacity of 942 guests.

Viking is now getting ready to welcome ten additional ships into its fleet over the next six years, including the Viking Mira, which enters service in 2026.

In addition to launching more ships, the company is shifting towards sustainability with the debut of the Viking Libra and the Viking Astrea.

Scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027, the vessels are under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and are set to become the industry’s first hydrogen-powered vessels.

According to the latest issue of the Cruise Industry News’ global cruise orderbook report, Viking will take delivery of seven additional ocean ships through 2031.

After first announcing its plans to join the ocean cruising market in 2012, the company launched its first vessel in 2015 with the Viking Star.

The 930-guest ship became the first in a series that now includes 13 Fincantieri-built ships in service around the world.

Over the past ten years, the luxury company has also welcomed two expedition ships to its fleet, the Viking Octantis and the Viking Polaris.

Smaller than its ocean vessels, the sister ships were designed to sail in remote and polar destinations and were built at Fincantieri’s VARD shipyard.

Viking also took delivery of the Viking Sun, which was later transferred to a new joint venture in China and is currently sailing in Asia as the Zhao Shang Yi Dun.

Also of note is the debut of the Viking Mississippi, which marked Viking’s entry into U.S. waters and entered service in 2022.