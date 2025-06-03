Cruise Ship Orderbook June Update: 75 Newbuilds

The global ocean cruise ship orderbook as of June 2025 is valued at $65.9 billion, with 75 ocean-going ships on order.

Two MSC Cruises newbuilds have recently been ordered from Chantiers de l’Atlantique, which will be delivered in 2029 and 2030, respectively.

In addition, Four Seasons has secured financing for the construction of a second ultra-luxury Four Seasons vessel to be built at Fincantieri and set to debut in 2027.

During the remainder of 2025, three ships will be delivered in the third quarter, and five will be delivered in the fourth.

With an average of 108,891 tons and an average capacity of 2,507 passengers, the ships delivered throughout 2025 have an average estimated cost of $878,120,000 each.

Notably, 17 new ships will debut in 2027, and nine newbuilds are currently slated for delivery in 2028. The orderbook currently has new cruise ships through 2036.

Of the big cruise corporations, MSC has nine newbuilds on order through 2030, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has 12 new ships on order across its trio of brands.

In addition, Carnival Corporation now has eight ships on order, including five Carnival Cruise Line newbuilds, two from Fincantieri for AIDA and one for Princess Cruises.