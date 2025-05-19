Four Seasons Gets Financing for Second Ship

Four Seasons Yachts, under Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, said it has secured financing for the construction of a second ultra-luxury Four Seasons vessel to be build at Fincantieri.

The order is worth more than 400 million Euros with a projected delivery date of 2027, and initial sailings in 2028.

“With financing secured for the creation of a second Four Seasons Yacht in partnership with lauded Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and luxury hospitality leader Four Seasons, we are thrilled to be expanding our fleet to include Four Seasons II,” said Donald Mason. CFO, Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts.

“This milestone reflects our continued growth and commitment to delivering Four Seasons legendary service at sea. With unmatched craftsmanship, innovation, and elegance, Four Seasons II will continue to elevate the yachting lifestyle experience to unprecedented heights.”