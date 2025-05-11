Viking Star Marks 10 Years of Service

Viking Cruises’ first-ever ocean-going ship, the Viking Star, recently completed 10 years of service for the luxury brand.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, the 930-guest vessel was delivered to the company on March 28, 2015.

It marked a huge moment for Viking, entering the ocean business. The brand now has a fleet of 10 ocean-going ships, a Mississippi River vessel, two expedition ships and a huge fleet of riverboats.

The Viking Star welcomed guests for its maiden cruise a few weeks later, kicking off a nine-night itinerary in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Sailing from Istanbul to Venice, the inaugural voyage featured visits to destinations in Turkey, Croatia, Greece, Montenegro and Italy, such as Kusadasi, Dubrovnik, Santorini and Kotor.

The ship was later christened on May 17, 2015, during a special ceremony in Bergen, Norway, which saw Trude Drevland, the town’s mayor, serving as godmother.

In addition to the Mediterranean, the maiden season of the 47,000-ton ship included itineraries in Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea.

The Viking Star is currently offering year-round cruises in the Mediterranean, sailing from homeports in Italy, Greece, Spain and Turkey.

Extending through early 2027, the schedule includes departures from Civitavecchia, Venice, Chioggia, Piraeus, Barcelona and Istanbul.

The Viking Star features a design inspired by Viking’s riverboats.

According to the company, experienced nautical architects and engineers were involved in the project.

Some of the features borrowed from Viking’s river product include a modern Scandinavian design and a glass-enclosed winter garden, as well as the Aquavit Terrace, an indoor/outdoor restaurant that focuses on destination-inspired dining.

Viking is now gearing up to introduce the industry’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ships, the Viking Libra and the Viking Astrea.

With a project based on the Viking Star, the new green vessels are set to enter service in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

After placing an order for two additional ships, the company is set to take delivery of 11 new ocean ships by 2033.