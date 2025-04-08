Viking to Build Hydrogen-Powered Cruise Ship; Orders 2 More

Viking and Fincantieri today announced details of the Viking Libra, the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship, capable of operating with zero emissions. In addition, the company announced a deal to built two more ocean-going ships with Fincantieri for delivery in 2031.

Already under construction at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard, the Viking Libra is scheduled for delivery in late 2026.

The company’s subsequent ocean ship, the Viking Astrea, which is also currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2027, will also be hydrogen powered.

While the ship is considered a sister ship in Viking’s ocean fleet, she will have a propulsion system based partially on liquefied hydrogen and fuel cells. This hybrid propulsion system will make her capable of navigating and operating with zero emissions, which would allow her to access even the most environmentally sensitive areas, the company said.

Enabled by Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM), Fincantieri’s subsidiary specializing in advanced fuel cell technology, the ship’s state-of-the-art propulsion system will be capable of producing up to six megawatts of power.

“From the outset, we have designed our river and ocean ships thoughtfully to reduce their fuel consumption, and we are very proud the Viking Libra and the Viking Astrea will be even more environmentally friendly,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “Viking made the principled decision to invest in hydrogen, which offers a true zero-emission solution. We look forward to welcoming the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship to our fleet in 2026.”

“With the Viking Libra, we are not only delivering the world’s first cruise ship powered by hydrogen stored on board, but we are also reinforcing our commitment to shaping the future of sustainable maritime transportation,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri. “Furthermore, we are thrilled about Viking’s decision to expand its fleet with the order of two additional ships, which reaffirms the strength of our partnership, and the trust placed in our expertise. This new order is a testament to our shared vision for a more sustainable cruise industry, as together we continue to set new standards for innovation and responsible shipbuilding.”

As part of the company’s commitment to continue to grow capacity, Viking and Fincantieri also today announced that contracts have been signed for two additional ocean ships for delivery in 2031 and an option for two additional ocean ships for delivery in 2033.

Based on the committed orderbook, the company expects to take delivery of 26 additional river ships by 2028 and 11 additional ocean ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 110 river ships in 2028 and 23 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.