Four Seasons Yachts Reveals Details of Inaugural Season Itineraries

Four Seasons Yachts has announced the first 10 voyages of its first-ever cruise ship. Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the vessel is set to spend its inaugural season visiting destinations in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

“We are excited to showcase the breathtaking destinations and world-class design awaiting guests aboard Four Seasons Yachts as we approach our inaugural season in 2026,” said Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons.

“At Four Seasons, guest-centricity has always been the foundation of our luxury service offering, and our exceptional Yacht will extend this approach to the seas. Our teams are dedicated to innovating and delivering genuine service, ensuring each journey is defined by comfort, elegance, and personalization, setting a new standard for luxury hospitality experiences at sea,” he added.

During its debut year, Four Seasons Yachts will visit over 130 unique destinations across more than 30 countries and territories.

According to the company, all itineraries are crafted with flexibility in mind, allowing guests to tailor their own adventures.

The voyages can also be customized with pre- and post-hotel stays and overland programs at Four Seasons hotels and resorts, the company said.

The first Four Seasons Yacht will travel westbound as part of its repositioning and will welcome guests in the Caribbean from January to March 2026.

The first Caribbean itineraries feature seven nights of exploration through yachting destinations such as Saint Barthélemy (St Barths), Nevis, the Grenadines, St Lucia, Barbados, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Curaçao and Aruba.

With more destinations and details to be unveiled in the coming months, the first Mediterranean voyages will begin in March 2026 and will include sailings through Croatia, Gibraltar, Montenegro, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Turkey.

The Mediterranean itinerary will also highlight the Greek Isles, with stops in Athens, Ios, Santorini, Milos and more, Four Seasons said.

Guests will explore under-the-radar islands, the company added, which offer a variety of experiences that go beyond the traditional Mediterranean sailings.