Ten New Cruise Lines Set to Start Service Soon

From new luxury brands to regional cruise lines and coastal operators, over ten new cruise companies are set to start service in the next three years.
Cruise Industry News looks into some of the key brands set to join the cruise market over the next few years.
Villa Vie Residences
Niche: Residential Cruising
First ship: Villa Vie Odyssey (former Braemar)
Capacity: 977 guests
Type: Secondhand
First Voyage: Summer 2024
Villa Vie Residences is planning to launch a new cruise line concept that will allow guests to live onboard during continuous world cruises. Using the former Braemar, the company aims to start service soon from Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Neonyx Cruises
Niche: Contemporary
First ship: Goddess of the Night (former Costa Magica)
Capacity: 2,720 guests
Type: Secondhand
First Voyage: July 2024
Sailing to the Greek Isles, Neonyx Cruises plans to offer an adults-only product that focuses on parties and short cruises. The three- and four-night itineraries will take place onboard the former Costa Magica starting in mid-July.
Positive Polar
Niche: Expedition
First ship: Polar Angel (former Ocean Atlantic)
Capacity: 198 guests
Type: Secondhand
First Voyage: Q4 2024 (estimated)
Positive Polar is launching an expedition cruise line focused on sustainability with a product that combines cruising and science. Acquiring a ship from SunStone, the company will allow guests to contribute and be a part of onboard research in itineraries across the Arctic and Antarctica.
Aroya Cruises
Niche: Premium
First ship: Aroya (former World Dream)
Capacity: 3,400 guests
Type: Secondhand
First Voyage: December 2024
Using the former World Dream, Aroya Cruises aims to become the first Saudi cruise line ever. With a product tailored to the local market, the Cruise Saudi-backed brand will start sailing from the port of Jeddah in December 2024.
Mitsui Ocean Cruises
Niche: Luxury
First ship: Mitsui Ocean Fuji (former Seabourn Odyssey)
Capacity: 450 guests
Type: Secondhand
First Voyage: December 2024
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is introducing a new luxury cruise line to the Japanese market called Mitsui Ocean Cruises. The company acquired the Seabourn Odyssey in 2023 and plans to launch service from Tokyo later this year.
Alma Cruceros
Niche: Luxury
First ship: Ocean Victory
Capacity: 186 guests
Type: Secondhand (chartered)
First Voyage: Summer 2025
Alma Cruceros chartered the Ocean Victory for the summer seasons starting in 2025. While additional details about the brand are still to be revealed, the startup brand aims to target the Spanish luxury market, offering itineraries across the Mediterranean.
Victory Cruise Lines
Niche: Coastal
First ships: Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator
Capacity: 202 guests each
Type: Secondhand
First Voyage: July 2025
After purchasing two coastal ships at an auction earlier this year, John Waggoner plans to reintroduce the Victory Cruise Lines brand. Operating the Ocean Voyager and the Ocean Navigator, the company is expected to operate itineraries in the Great Lakes, as well as Canada & New England.
Four Seasons Yachts
Niche: Luxury
First ship: Unnamed
Capacity: 180 guests
Type: Newbuild
First Voyage: Q4 2025
With two upscale yachts under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, Four Seasons is entering the luxury market in late 2025. The company plans to introduce a new concept based on world-class design, curated experiences and exceptional service.
Orient Express
Niche: Luxury
First ship: Orient Express Corinthian
Capacity: 108 guests
Type: Newbuild
First Voyage: 2026
Building unique new sailing yachts, Orient Express will join the luxury market in 2026. The new 108-guest vessels will offer unparalleled service and refined design spaces, reminiscent of the golden age of mythical cruises, the company said.
Ryobi
Niche: Luxury
First ship: Unnamed
Capacity: 150 guests
Type: Newbuild
First Voyage: 2027
After ordering a 150-guest newbuild, Ryobi plans to introduce Japan’s first yacht-style cruise product. With a product designed to offer “the best personal service,” the company aims to launch service sometime in 2027.