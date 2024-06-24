Ten New Cruise Lines Set to Start Service Soon

From new luxury brands to regional cruise lines and coastal operators, over ten new cruise companies are set to start service in the next three years.

Cruise Industry News looks into some of the key brands set to join the cruise market over the next few years.

Villa Vie Residences

Niche: Residential Cruising

First ship: Villa Vie Odyssey (former Braemar)

Capacity: 977 guests

Type: Secondhand

First Voyage: Summer 2024

Villa Vie Residences is planning to launch a new cruise line concept that will allow guests to live onboard during continuous world cruises. Using the former Braemar, the company aims to start service soon from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Neonyx Cruises

Niche: Contemporary

First ship: Goddess of the Night (former Costa Magica)

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Type: Secondhand

First Voyage: July 2024

Sailing to the Greek Isles, Neonyx Cruises plans to offer an adults-only product that focuses on parties and short cruises. The three- and four-night itineraries will take place onboard the former Costa Magica starting in mid-July.

Positive Polar

Niche: Expedition

First ship: Polar Angel (former Ocean Atlantic)

Capacity: 198 guests

Type: Secondhand

First Voyage: Q4 2024 (estimated)

Positive Polar is launching an expedition cruise line focused on sustainability with a product that combines cruising and science. Acquiring a ship from SunStone, the company will allow guests to contribute and be a part of onboard research in itineraries across the Arctic and Antarctica.

Aroya Cruises

Niche: Premium

First ship: Aroya (former World Dream)

Capacity: 3,400 guests

Type: Secondhand

First Voyage: December 2024

Using the former World Dream, Aroya Cruises aims to become the first Saudi cruise line ever. With a product tailored to the local market, the Cruise Saudi-backed brand will start sailing from the port of Jeddah in December 2024.

Mitsui Ocean Cruises

Niche: Luxury

First ship: Mitsui Ocean Fuji (former Seabourn Odyssey)

Capacity: 450 guests

Type: Secondhand

First Voyage: December 2024

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is introducing a new luxury cruise line to the Japanese market called Mitsui Ocean Cruises. The company acquired the Seabourn Odyssey in 2023 and plans to launch service from Tokyo later this year.

Alma Cruceros

Niche: Luxury

First ship: Ocean Victory

Capacity: 186 guests

Type: Secondhand (chartered)

First Voyage: Summer 2025

Alma Cruceros chartered the Ocean Victory for the summer seasons starting in 2025. While additional details about the brand are still to be revealed, the startup brand aims to target the Spanish luxury market, offering itineraries across the Mediterranean.

Victory Cruise Lines

Niche: Coastal

First ships: Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator

Capacity: 202 guests each

Type: Secondhand

First Voyage: July 2025

After purchasing two coastal ships at an auction earlier this year, John Waggoner plans to reintroduce the Victory Cruise Lines brand. Operating the Ocean Voyager and the Ocean Navigator, the company is expected to operate itineraries in the Great Lakes, as well as Canada & New England.

Four Seasons Yachts

Niche: Luxury

First ship: Unnamed

Capacity: 180 guests

Type: Newbuild

First Voyage: Q4 2025

With two upscale yachts under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, Four Seasons is entering the luxury market in late 2025. The company plans to introduce a new concept based on world-class design, curated experiences and exceptional service.

Orient Express

Niche: Luxury

First ship: Orient Express Corinthian

Capacity: 108 guests

Type: Newbuild

First Voyage: 2026

Building unique new sailing yachts, Orient Express will join the luxury market in 2026. The new 108-guest vessels will offer unparalleled service and refined design spaces, reminiscent of the golden age of mythical cruises, the company said.

Ryobi

Niche: Luxury

First ship: Unnamed

Capacity: 150 guests

Type: Newbuild

First Voyage: 2027

After ordering a 150-guest newbuild, Ryobi plans to introduce Japan’s first yacht-style cruise product. With a product designed to offer “the best personal service,” the company aims to launch service sometime in 2027.