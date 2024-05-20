First Cruises for Mitsui Ocean Fuji Announced

Mitsui Ocean Cruises today revealed the debut itineraries for its new ship Mitsui Ocean Fuji, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo, Yokohama and other main ports from December 1, 2024 through January 8, 2025, according to a press release.

The company said the deployment includes six cruises and will launch a completely new and innovative onboard guest experience while visiting desired ports of call like Beppu, Shingu, Kochi, Takamatsu, Kagoshima, Jeju and Busan, Korea.

On sale June 21, 2024 , cruises range in length from 5 to 12 days and feature a festive, 11-night New Year’s Cruise, highlighted by a special new year’s party, entertainment, and celebrations . This roundtrip journey from Yokohama calls in Jeju and Busan (Korea), Nagasaki, Beppu, and Hiroshima.

Tsunemichi Mukai, President of Mitsui Ocean Cruises, said: “With Mitsui Ocean Fuji showcasing our unique new product and featuring exciting new itineraries and ports of call, the inaugural season is not to be missed. We invite you to be the first to sail and experience our beautiful new ship that captures the essence of Japan, the diversity of its deep culture, the praise of delicious cuisine and the beauty of its natural landscapes, people and destinations. With great anticipation, we look forward to welcoming our first guests to enjoy this special season with family, friends and our wonderful crew.”

T he Debut Itineraries:

December 1-7: Yokohama – Beppu – Busan – Shimonoseki – Tokyo

December 8-13: Yokohama – Shingu – Kochi – Busan – Yokohama

December 14-18: Nagoya – Busan – Takamatsu – Nagoya

December 19-23: Kobe – Busan – Matsuyama – Kobe

December 23-29: Kobe – Hakata – Busan – Kagoshima – Yokohama

December 29 – January 8: Yokohama – Jeju – Busan – Nagasaki – Beppu – Hiroshima – Yokohama

“The launch of this new cruise brand and ship is a very proud moment for the Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’ Group,” Mukai added. “It puts us on the map as a growing player in the cruise industry. We will bring prosperity to Japan and happiness and joy to people from all around the world while contributing to the port communities all around