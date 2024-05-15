AROYA Cruises to Launch in Red Sea in December 2024

Cruise Saud has announced the commercial launch of AROYA Cruises, with cruises now available to purchase via AROYA Cruises booking website.

The former World Dream will launch service later this year in the Red Sea starting in December, itineraries will include time at the Cruise Saudi-owned private island, as well as visits to major destinations along the Red Sea including Egypt and Jordan.

Dr. Joerg Rudolph President of AROYA Cruises said: “The launch of our cruise line to commercial markets is an important milestone for both AROYA Cruises, and for the tourism landscape in Saudi. We are thrilled that the public can now book sailings with us as we strive to reinvent the meaning of holidays in Arabia. We have been steadfast in our mission to create a Remarkably Arabian cruise line offering for guests at sea and onshore, commercially, and sustainably, and we look forward to sharing this with our passengers”.

The company called itself the first Arabian cruise line, offering Arabian experiences for guests at sea and onshore.

Among other news, the company said the ship will have five complimentary restaurants, 11 specialty restaurants, and 12 cafés and lounges, Aroya offers a wide variety of F&B options from across the globe, spanning Lebanese, Italian and Asian. Among these dining outlets is IRTH, the first Saudi restaurant at sea, featuring traditional Arabian dining.