West Sea Poised to Build Cruise Ship for Japanese Owner

West Sea is reportedly set to build a new cruise ship for Japan-based Ryobi Holdings at its Viana do Castelo shipyard in Portugal.

According to Jornal de Negócios, a Portuguese business news website, a contract for the new vessel was signed on Thursday. The deal is worth 100 million euros and is for a 2027 delivery, the source said.

The newbuild will be within the 100 to 150 guest capacity range, approximately 115 meters in length, and 19 meters in width, Jornal de Negócios added.

The news source also said that the vessel will serve the luxury market, offering itineraries across Japan and the Southwest Asia.

Construction is set to start “over the next few weeks,” it added, with a building timeline spanning “three to four years.”

The vessel was designed to offer “private yacht feels, with personal service and comfort,” Jornal de Negócios explained.

First established in 1910, the Ryobi Holdings Group serves different market niches in Japan. In addition to domestic transportation with its own fleet of urban buses and taxi cabs, the company acts in the real state, logistic, retail, and construction areas.

Located in Northern Portugal, the West Sea shipyard is currently building a series of expedition ships for Mystic Cruises, including the World Seeker, which is set to enter service in 2025.

The series also includes the 2018-built World Explorer, the 2020-built World Voyager, the 2021-built World Navigator, and the 2022-built World Traveller (pictured above).

Designed to sail in remote and polar areas, the 200-passenger vessels offer several amenities, including a selection of bars and lounges, a pool deck, a complete spa, and various dining options.

The sister ships are also equipped with the latest green technology, in addition to expedition-ready features, such as a fleet of Zodiacs, a dedicated mudroom, an ice-class hull, and more.