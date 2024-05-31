Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Villa Vie Odyssey’s Drydock Almost Complete

Villa Vie Drydock

Villa Vie Odyssey’s refurbishment in Belfast is progressing well, according to Villa Vie Residence’s video update.

The video details the work completed over the ship’s second and third drydock week in Northern Ireland, ahead of its launch, which has now been postponed to June 4.

“Things are finally starting to pick up, we’ve got work up here on deck 8, deck 5, lifeboats, hull, engine room … It’s finally starting to look like a proper drydock,” said Charlie Kinnear, director of technical operations at Villa Vie Residences on the video.

“We are now getting to that point where we can write things off, we know what we’re working, what we’re not working…There are just a thousand moving pieces in making something like this work,” added Kinnear.

Some of the enhancements onboard the Odyssey include updated pool deck renovations, refurbished crew cabins, fresh paint and new carpeting.

George Zeitler, director of certification and compliance, said: “The work up here is going at quite a satisfactory pace, really impressed with the crew up here and the quality of work they’re doing.”

Originally scheduled to depart on its perpetual voyage from Southampton on May 15, the Odyssey’s departure was pushed to May 30, departing from Belfast.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.