Neonyx Cruises Set to Start Service on July 15

Neonyx Cruises has officially announced it will start service on July 15 with the Goddess of the Night, which is the former Costa Magica.

The company, run by Seajets, said it is starting a new era of Mediterranean cruising, transforming the cruise experience into an extraordinary voyage of music festival, culture and scenery.

The company said it would offer a “lineup of world-famous DJs performing from sunset to sunrise.”

“With a brand-new concept, its voyages create a new chapter in the cruise industry, offering the ultimate fusion of entertainment and premium cruise hospitality through a series of adult-only three and four-night cruises amongst the Cyclades islands. With a very spacious upper deck design unique in the world, the ‘Goddess of the Night’ establishes itself as a premier floating electronic/dance music festival. Each cruise will have a full line-up of 7-10 international DJs, bringing with it exciting pairings and rarely seen back-to-backs,” the company said.

The itinerary allows passengers to customize their cruise by choosing their port of embarkation and disembarkation to be either Piraeus/Athens or Mykonos, or Cesme, offering over 50 unique itineraries. Guests will have the opportunity to visit Greek islands, including Mykonos and Santorini, as well as the Turkish coastline of Cesme.