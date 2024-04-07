Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Alma Cruceros to Operate Ocean Victory in Med in 2025

Ocean Victory

SunStone has announced the long-term summer charter of the Ocean Victory to a new company.

From April 2025, the Ocean Victory will be cruising in the Mediterranean Sea for Spanish luxury cruise operator, Alma Cruceros.

In the winter, she will continue to sail for Alabatros Expeditions. The ship became available for a summer charter following the demise of American Queen Voyages.

Alma Cruceros is a Spanish operator planning itineraries covering Spanish destinations in the Mediterranean, as well as Northern and Western Africa and the Canary Islands. The cruise product will be designed for Spanish speaking passengers in all areas from music, entertainment, cuisine and crew.

