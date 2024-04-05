American Queen Coastal Ships Sell for Under $1 Million Each

The two American Queen Voyages’ coastal ships, which operated primarily on the Great Lakes, have sold for a total of $1,901,000 to American Queen founder John Waggoner, according to a court filing.

The 2001-built Ocean Navigator and Ocean Voyager are now expected to enter service for a new operator following a refurbishment period. Both ships can carry approximately 202 guests each.

Of note, court filings showed Ship Management Group LLC, as the back up bidder with a bid of $1,801,000.

Following the bankruptcy and reorganization of Hornblower, all of American Queen’s assets were auctioned off and the American Queen paddlewheel river fleet was sold to American Cruise Lines.

Further details are expected to be released soon.