May Update: MSC Fleet Locations and Itineraries

With most of its ships back in Europe, MSC Cruises is getting ready to the upcoming summer season, while also making moves in North America and Europe.

Here are the locations and itineraries of every MSC ship as of May 12, 2023:

MSC Euribia

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Chantiers de l’Atlantique, France

The new MSC Euribia is getting ready to debut in early June. After successfully completing sea trials in April, the LNG-powered vessel is set to be delivered to MSC Cruises later this month.

MSC Seascape

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Currently the newest ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet, the MSC Seascape continues to sail a series of seven-night cruises out of its homeport in Miami. This week, the 4,560-guest vessel is cruising in the Western Caribbean as part of an itinerary that includes visits to Jamaica, the Caymans, Mexico and the Bahamas.

MSC World Europa

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

After spending its inaugural season in the Middle East, the new MSC World Europa kicked off a year-round program in Europe in April. Now sailing in the Western Mediterranean, the 205,700-ton ship is offering a series of week-long cruises to Italy, Spain, France and Malta.

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Following its inaugural season in Brazil, the MSC Seashore returned to Europe in mid-April for a summer program in the Western Mediterranean. Extending through October, the seasonal schedule includes a series of seven-night cruises to Spain, Italy and France.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Southampton, United Kingdom

Continuing its year-round program in Northern Europe, the MSC Virtuosa is presently sailing from Southampton. Departing from the UK homeport through October, the Meraviglia-Class ship offers different itineraries to the Mediterranean, the Canaries, the Norwegian Fjords and more.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Sailing to Spain, Italy, France and Tunisia, the MSC Gransiosa continues to offer week-long itineraries in the Western Mediterranean. In May, the ship’s regular itinerary features stops in Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, Tunis, Palermo and Naples.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: Far East

After completing its winter program in the Mediterranean, the MSC Bellissima marked MSC Cruises’ return to Asia in April. The 4,500-guest vessel is now offering different itineraries the Far East departing from Japan.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Recently out of a routine drydock, the MSC Seaview is offering seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Spain, France and Italy, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to popular ports including Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Cannes, Genoa, La Spezia and Civitavecchia.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After wrapping up its winter program in the Southern Caribbean, the MSC Seaside repositioned to Port Canaveral in late April. Sailing from its Central Florida homeport, the 2017-built ship is now offering a series of three- to seven-night itineraries to Mexico and the Bahamas.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: The Bahamas

In April, the MSC Meraviglia kicked off a year-round program of cruises departing from New York City. In a first for MSC Cruises, the 4,500-guest vessel is now offering different itineraries to the Bahamas, Bermuda and Canada & New England out of the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The MSC Preziosa is back in Northern Europe after a winter season in South America. During the summer, the Fantasia-Class ship is set to offer a series of ten- to 12-night cruises in the region, visiting ports of call in the British Islands, Iceland, Norway and more.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Set to spend the upcoming summer season in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Divina is offering a final cruise in the Caribbean before repositioning to Europe. Currently based out of Miami, the 2012-built vessel sets sail on a 19-night transatlantic cruise to Italy on May 15.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Another MSC Cruises ship in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Magnifica is offering week-long cruises to Spain, France and Italy. The vessel’s regular itinerary features visits to Valencia, Tarragona, Toulon, Genoa, Livorno and Civitavecchia.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

After completing its first winter season in the Red Sea, the MSC Splendida repositioned to the Eastern Mediterranean in April. The 2009-built ship is now offering eight- to ten-night itineraries in the region visiting Italy, Turkey and Greece.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: Northern Europe

Sailing out of Germany and Denmark, the MSC Fantasia is presently offering a series of itineraries in Northern Europe. The cruises sail to Norway, the Baltic, Iceland, the North Sea, Western Europe and more.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Western Europe

The MSC Poesia is currently sailing a repositioning cruise to Northern Europe. After completing one of MSC’s 2023 World Cruises earlier this month, the Musica-Class ship is set to spend the summer offering different itineraries to the Baltic, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and Greenland.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The MSC Orchestra is wrapping up a 28-night repositioning cruise to Europe that departed South Africa in mid-April. Upon arriving in Italy on May 15, the 2,550-guest vessel is set to kick off a series of ten-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean that include visits to France, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Based in Greece for the summer, the MSC Musica is sailing to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Greek Islands. Through October, the 2006-built ship offers a series of 26 seven-night cruises to Santorini, Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol and Mykonos.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,160 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

After completing its winter season in the Middle East, the MSC Opera returned to Europe recently for a summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean. Sailing out of Bari and Monfalcone on a weekly basis, the Lirica-Class ship is now offering seven-night cruises to Greece and Italy.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another MSC Cruises’ ship in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Lirica is offering seven-night cruises to Greece, Montenegro, Italy and Croatia. In May, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Zakynthos, Corfu, Kotor, Bari, Venice and Dubrovnik.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The MSC Sinfonia is spending the summer in the Eastern Mediterranean. Along with its sister ships MSC Opera, MSC Lirica and MSC Armonia, the 2002-built vessel is offering a series of week-long cruises to Italy, Greece and Croatia.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Completing the MSC Cruises’ fleet in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Armonia is offering week-long cruises departing from Ancona and Venice. Sailing to Italy, Montenegro and Greece, the itineraries also feature stops in Kotor, Mykonos ad Santorini.