MSC Cruises Bases New Ship in Piraeus for Summer 2023

MSC Cruises celebrated the MSC Musica’s summer 2023 calling season in the port of Piraeus, attended by nearly 200 members of the Greek travel industry, according to a press release.

Angelo Capurro, sales executive director – new emerging markets, MSC Cruises, said: “When we first based a ship last year in Piraeus – MSC Lirica – we said that for the 2023 summer season, we would increase our capacity to cater for the growth in demand from Greek holidaymakers, as well as international guests. MSC Musica fulfills that objective and we’re very confident of a successful sailing season and welcoming many repeat holidaymakers onboard as well as those that are new to cruise.

“The seven-night itinerary is very appealing for both the domestic market who can embark from their local port and for those traveling from overseas to join the ship. They can all look forward to an enthralling and cosmopolitan ambiance, fine dining restaurants, world-class entertainment, relaxing bars and lounges, boutique shopping, a relaxing spa and clubs for toddlers to teenagers.

“There is, quite simply, something for everyone to enjoy.”

This is the first time that the MSC Musica will be homeporting in Greece. The ship will offer 26 seven-night sailings from Piraeus starting in May through October with calls in Santorini; Kusadasi, Turkey; Haifa, Israel; Limassol, Cyprus and a second Greek island Mykonos before returning to the port that serves Athens.

MSC Cruises’ “Stay & Cruise” packages will be available from July with a two-night “Athens Experience”, which includes a stay in a four-star hotel with airport port transfers.

In addition to the MSC Musica, other MSC Cruises ships will be deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea including the MSC Sinfonia, MSC Armonia, MSC Lirica, MSC Splendida, MSC Opera and the MSC Divina. The MSC Poesia will also visit Piraeus this fall.

MSC Cruises Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago, said: “In Greece today, the economic benefits from the tourists that come to these shores on cruise ships are already higher than in 2019. This is in part thanks to the great work by local authorities to increase homeporting operations in Greece.

“Homeporting brings the strongest economic benefits for any destination. It increases the time that tourists spend ashore both before and after the cruise, including demand for accommodation. There are also the benefits of expenditures by passengers during their stay, including for services, food, entertainment, and shopping.

“Every cruise tourist at the port of embarkation typically spends more than €400, while the amount at the ports visited along the ship’s itinerary is estimated to be at least Euro €100 a passenger. Supplying, maintaining, and refueling our ships also adds more jobs at homeports.”