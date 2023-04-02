MSC Seashore Returns to Europe After Winter Season in Brazil

The MSC Seashore has returned to Europe after completing its first season in Brazil.

As the largest cruise ship ever to sail in the Brazilian market, the MSC Cruises vessel offered a variety of week-long itineraries to different Brazilian ports from early December 2022 to late March 2023.

The ship is now in the Western Mediterranean for the summer season, with regular visits to Italy, Spain, and France, including Genoa, Palermo, Ibiza, Valencia, Marseille, and a stop at Civitavecchia, the port for Rome.

The program will continue through October, followed by a 19-night repositioning voyage to Port Canaveral in North America.

The trans-Atlantic journey will include visits to destinations in Italy, Spain, the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, and the United States, such as St. Maarten, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. After arriving in Florida, the ship will offer a series of Bahamas and Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral.

This year-round program is part of MSC Cruises’ largest season ever in the US market, including three- to ten-night itineraries to popular destinations like Nassau, Ocean Cay, Cozumel, and Costa Maya. The MSC Seashore was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and entered service in 2021.

As part of MSC Cruises’ Seaside Class, the ship includes three pool decks, an infinity swimming pool, and more external spaces than average. Other features include a casino, theater, four-deck atrium, two-deck night club, and a selection of specialty restaurants.