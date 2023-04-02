Bellissima Sets Sail to Asia Ahead of MSC’s Return to Japan

The MSC Bellissima is currently sailing to Asia. Following a program in the Mediterranean, the vessel is set to mark MSC Cruises’ return to Japan later this month.

After leaving Genoa on March 27, the Meraviglia-Class is currently on its way to Singapore, where it is set to arrive on April 16.

From Southeast Asia, the Bellissima is set to arrive in Yokohama to kick off a series of local cruises in Japan on April 29.

Sailing roundtrip from the port, the vessel is set to offer charter cruises in the country, in addition to different departures under MSC’s flag.

Also opened for bookings from international markets, the itineraries being offered by the European cruise line include an eight-night voyage sailing on June 12.

Sailing to Japan and South Korea, the cruise features visits to Hiroshima, Kagoshima, Jeju Island and Kobe – where the Bellissima is set to spend one night docked.

Other destinations being visited by the vessel during its Japan program include Naha, Fukuoka, Kanazawa, Hakodate, Kumamoto and more.

The Bellissima is also set to sail to Taiwan, as well as to more destinations in South Korea, with planned visits to Keelung, Busan and other ports.

At 167,600 tons, the 4,500-guest vessel is also set to become one of the largest ships to sail in the Asian market.

The MSC Bellissima was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France and originally entered service in 2019.

Part of MSC Cruises’ five-ship Meraviglia Class, the vessel offers several different amenities, including the Galleria Bellissima, a 96-meter-long central promenade that features an 80-meter LED dome, in addition to the largest shopping area in the fleet, and a dedicated waterpark.

Previously scheduled to sail in China, the Bellissima also offers 12 international dining venues, as well as 20 different bars.