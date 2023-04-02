MSC Seaside Completes Winter Season in Southern Caribbean

The MSC Seaside recently completed its first season in the Southern Caribbean.

After arriving in November, the MSC Cruises ship spent the last five months sailing exclusively in the region.

Based in Martinique, the 2017-built ship offered a total of 17 sailings to different islands in the Antilles and the West Indies.

Interporting in Barbados, Guadeloupe and St. Maarten, the itineraries featured visits to St. Kitts, Dominica, Antigua, Grenada, St. Vincent, Trinidad, St. Lucia and more.

Aiming at international markets, the program saw a large number of French, Italian, German, British, Brazilian and Latin American guests, in addition to locals from Martinique, Guadeloupe and other islands.

The MSC Seaside has since moved Port Canaveral, where it launched its summer program on April 19.

Replacing the MSC Meraviglia (which moved to NYC), the original Seaside Class vessel is set to offer three- to seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas through mid-November.

Departing from the Central Florida homeport, the week-long itineraries feature visits to popular destinations in Mexico, including Cozumel and Costa Maya, as well as to Ocean Cay – MSC’s private island in the Bahamas.

In addition to Ocean Cay, the three- and four-night cruises also feature visits to Nassau.

Upon completing its U.S. program in late November, the MSC Seaside returns to the Southern Caribbean for a second winter season.

Extending through late March, the schedule also includes departures from Martinique and Guadeloupe for seven-night cruises across the region.

The MSC Seaside was launched in 2017 as the first ship in a series of four vessels known as Seaside Class.

Built in Italy by the Fincantieri Shipyard, the 154,000-ton cruise ship was designed to feature an above-the-average amount of open deck space and offers three pool decks, an extensive open promenade, as well as a series of restaurants, lounges, bars and more.