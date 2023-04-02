MSC Euribia Completes Sea Trials

MSC Cruises’ new ship and second powered by liquefied natural gas, the MSC Euribia has completed a four-day set of sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean, according to a statement.

The trial involved checking the performance of the ship’s engines, fuel consumption and safety systems as well as speed and stopping distances.

Following the completion of sea trials, the ship set course for Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France before it will be delivered to MSC Cruises in May.

MSC Euribia’s official christening ceremony is scheduled for June 8 and will take place in in Copenhagen, Denmark before its inaugural season in Northern Europe sailing from its homeport in Kiel, Germany.

Shortly after the christening, starting from June 10, the MSC Euribia will offer seven-night sailings from Kiel to Copenhagen and to the Norwegian fjords with calls in Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flam.

The MSC Euribia will sail Northern Europe for the winter 2023-24 season offering seven-night sailings from Hamburg to Rotterdam, The Netherlands; Zeebrugge, Belgium; Le Havre, France and Southampton in the UK.