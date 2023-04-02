MSC Meraviglia Arrives in NYC for Year-Round Sailings

MSC Cruises’ MSC Meraviglia arrived at its new homeport in New York at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal from where it will sail year-round cruises, according to a press release.

This marks the first time that MSC Cruises has deployed a ship in New York for year-round sailings as part of efforts to strengthen its presence in the North American market.

The MSC Meraviglia will offer sailings ranging from six to 11 nights. Itineraries include:

The Bahamas and Florida – Seven to 11-night cruises with calls in Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida; Nassau and the cruise line’s private island Ocean Cay, The Bahamas; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Bermuda – Five and six-night voyages from Kings Wharf in Bermuda starting in August.

Canada and New England – 10 and 11-night sailings with calls in Newport, Boston and Portland in the U.S. and Saint John, Halifax, Charlottetown, and Sydney in Canada.

For international guests, MSC Cruises offers “Stay & Cruise” packages with an option to stay up to three nights in the city before embarking on the cruise. Guests can choose among several hotels including the Hotel Riu Plaza Manhattan, Hotel Riu Plaza Times Square and the Park Central Hotel.

Additionally, guests can look forward to a free guided tour through Manhattan before embarking on the ship.