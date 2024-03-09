Complete List: All Ships Set to Enter Service for the Royal Caribbean Group

With the recent order of an additional Oasis Class ship, the Royal Caribbean Group is now introducing nine new cruise ships through 2028.

Here’s the complete list of vessels currently on order for all of the group’s five different brands:

Ship: Mein Schiff 7

Brand: TUI Cruises

Debut Date: June 2024

Capacity: 2,900

Tonnage: 110,000

Shipyard: Meyer Turku – Finland

TUI Cruises is welcoming the new Mein Schiff 7 to its fleet this year. Currently in final stages of construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the 110,000-ton vessel is scheduled to launch service in Northern Europe in late June.

Ship: Utopia of the Seas

Brand: Royal Caribbean International

Debut Date: July 2024

Capacity: 5,714

Tonnage: 231,000

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique – France

The Utopia of the Seas is joining Royal Caribbean International fleet later this year. Set to offer short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral, the Oasis-Class ship is being built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France.

Ship: Silver Ray

Brand: Silversea Cruises

Debut Date: August 2024

Capacity: 728

Tonnage: 54,700

Shipyard: Meyer Werft – Germany

Following the 2023-built Silver Nova, the Silver Ray is debuting for Silversea Cruises in 2024. The luxury brand is introducing the LNG-powered vessel in August, with a summer program that features itineraries in the Mediterranean and the Greek Isles.

Ship: Mein Schiff Relax

Brand: TUI Cruises

Debut Date: March 2025

Capacity: 4,000

Tonnage: 161,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri – Italy

The Mein Schiff Relax is entering service for TUI Cruises in March 2025. Under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 161,000-ton vessel will become the largest ship in the fleet of the Germany-based cruise line.

Ship: Star of the Seas

Brand: Royal Caribbean International

Debut Date: August 2025

Capacity: 5,610

Tonnage: 250,800

Shipyard: Meyer Turku – Finland

A sister to the Icon of the Seas, the Star of the Seas is currently being built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. Set to enter service in August 2025, the 250,800-ton vessel is spending its inaugural season sailing from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean.

Ship: Celebrity Xcel

Brand: Celebrity Cruises

Debut Date: November 2025

Capacity: 3,260

Tonnage: 140,600

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique – France

Celebrity Cruises is introducing another Edge Class ship from Chantiers de l’Atlantique in late 2025. Slightly larger than the initial ships in the series, the Celebrity Xcel is scheduled to enter service in November for an inaugural season in the Caribbean.

Ship: Unnamed

Brand: Royal Caribbean International

Debut Date: 2026

Capacity: 5,610

Tonnage: 250,800

Shipyard: Meyer Turku – Finland

Following the Star of the Seas, a third Icon-Class ship is set to enter service for Royal Caribbean International in 2026. Details about the LNG-powered vessel and its deployment are expected to be revealed by the brand soon.

Ship: Unnamed

Brand: TUI Cruises

Debut Date: 2026

Capacity: 4,000

Tonnage: 161,000

Shipyard: Fincantieri – Italy

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, a third newbuild is set to enter service for TUI Cruises in 2026. Details about the inaugural season of the vessel – which will be a sister of the Mein Schiff Relax – are still to be announced.

Ship: Unnamed

Brand: Royal Caribbean International

Debut Date: 2027

Capacity: 5,714

Tonnage: 231,000

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique – France

The Royal Caribbean Group recently ordered a seventh Oasis-Class ship. To be built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the 231,000-ton vessel is set to be delivered to Royal Caribbean International in 2028.