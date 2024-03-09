Complete List: All Ships Set to Enter Service for the Royal Caribbean Group

With the recent order of an additional Oasis Class ship, the Royal Caribbean Group is now introducing nine new cruise ships through 2028.
Here’s the complete list of vessels currently on order for all of the group’s five different brands:
Ship: Mein Schiff 7
Brand: TUI Cruises
Debut Date: June 2024
Capacity: 2,900
Tonnage: 110,000
Shipyard: Meyer Turku – Finland
TUI Cruises is welcoming the new Mein Schiff 7 to its fleet this year. Currently in final stages of construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the 110,000-ton vessel is scheduled to launch service in Northern Europe in late June.
Ship: Utopia of the Seas
Brand: Royal Caribbean International
Debut Date: July 2024
Capacity: 5,714
Tonnage: 231,000
Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique – France
The Utopia of the Seas is joining Royal Caribbean International fleet later this year. Set to offer short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral, the Oasis-Class ship is being built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France.
Ship: Silver Ray
Brand: Silversea Cruises
Debut Date: August 2024
Capacity: 728
Tonnage: 54,700
Shipyard: Meyer Werft – Germany
Following the 2023-built Silver Nova, the Silver Ray is debuting for Silversea Cruises in 2024. The luxury brand is introducing the LNG-powered vessel in August, with a summer program that features itineraries in the Mediterranean and the Greek Isles.
Ship: Mein Schiff Relax
Brand: TUI Cruises
Debut Date: March 2025
Capacity: 4,000
Tonnage: 161,000
Shipyard: Fincantieri – Italy
The Mein Schiff Relax is entering service for TUI Cruises in March 2025. Under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 161,000-ton vessel will become the largest ship in the fleet of the Germany-based cruise line.
Ship: Star of the Seas
Brand: Royal Caribbean International
Debut Date: August 2025
Capacity: 5,610
Tonnage: 250,800
Shipyard: Meyer Turku – Finland
A sister to the Icon of the Seas, the Star of the Seas is currently being built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. Set to enter service in August 2025, the 250,800-ton vessel is spending its inaugural season sailing from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean.
Ship: Celebrity Xcel
Brand: Celebrity Cruises
Debut Date: November 2025
Capacity: 3,260
Tonnage: 140,600
Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique – France
Celebrity Cruises is introducing another Edge Class ship from Chantiers de l’Atlantique in late 2025. Slightly larger than the initial ships in the series, the Celebrity Xcel is scheduled to enter service in November for an inaugural season in the Caribbean.
Ship: Unnamed
Brand: Royal Caribbean International
Debut Date: 2026
Capacity: 5,610
Tonnage: 250,800
Shipyard: Meyer Turku – Finland
Following the Star of the Seas, a third Icon-Class ship is set to enter service for Royal Caribbean International in 2026. Details about the LNG-powered vessel and its deployment are expected to be revealed by the brand soon.
Ship: Unnamed
Brand: TUI Cruises
Debut Date: 2026
Capacity: 4,000
Tonnage: 161,000
Shipyard: Fincantieri – Italy
Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, a third newbuild is set to enter service for TUI Cruises in 2026. Details about the inaugural season of the vessel – which will be a sister of the Mein Schiff Relax – are still to be announced.
Ship: Unnamed
Brand: Royal Caribbean International
Debut Date: 2027
Capacity: 5,714
Tonnage: 231,000
Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique – France
The Royal Caribbean Group recently ordered a seventh Oasis-Class ship. To be built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the 231,000-ton vessel is set to be delivered to Royal Caribbean International in 2028.