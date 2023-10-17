Twitter Facebook Linkedin

TUI Cruises’ Eighth Newbuild Named Mein Schiff Relax

Mein Schiff Relax

The eighth ship in the Mein Schiff fleet, the first of the InTUItion class, will carry the name Mein Schiff Relax, according to a company statement.

“Communication on various platforms made it clear how important the name of this ship is for our guests. This ship is also something very special for us – it embodies the further development of everything that we have stood for almost ten years with the new ships in the Mein Schiff fleet,” said Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.

“That’s why we took our time and carefully considered the creation of the ship – along with all the great new opportunities for our guests. It is now clear to TUI Cruises that the new addition to the fleet can only have one name: Mein Schiff Relax. This is exactly what the first ship in the InTUItion class symbolizes – a completely new feel-good experience.”

The Mein Schiff Relax is set to offer the first cruises in the Mediterranean starting in March 2025.

 

