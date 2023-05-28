Royal Caribbean’s Utopia Sailing from Port Canaveral in 2024

Royal Caribbean International will put the new Oasis-class Utopia of the Seas in the short cruise market from Port Canaveral when she debuts next year.

“Vacationers are looking to make every moment count by celebrating and recharging with their friends and family, and Utopia of the Seas makes all that possible in more ways than one,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “With the variety of dining, bars, pools, entertainment and thrills that make Oasis Class ships revolutionary and the experiences to match on our private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, we’ve combined the best of the best to create the world’s biggest weekend for everyone.”

The signature adventures of the newest LNG-powered Oasis ship will make their short getaway debut alongside firsts and reimagined experiences, like a new Caribbean tiki bar, a first-of-its-kind immersive dining experience, the latest, greatest – and longest – dry slide at sea; newly designed resort-style pools; and more, the company said.

The Utopia opens for bookings on Royal Caribbean’s website as soon as Friday, June 23. Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can book on Thursday, June 22.