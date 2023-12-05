New Royal Caribbean Star of the Seas to Sail from Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean International today revealed the first itineraries of the new Star of the Seas. As the second ship in the company’s Icon Class, the LNG-powered vessel is scheduled to enter service in August 2025, offering a series of seven-night cruises departing from Port Canaveral, Florida.

This follows the new Utopia of the Seas, which enters the short cruise market out of Port Canaveral in summer 2024.

According to Royal Caribbean, in addition to ports of call in the Caribbean, the itineraries feature visits to its private island – Perfect Day at CocoCay, the Bahamas.

the Star’s debut lineup is now open for booking on Royal Caribbean’s website, and Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members have special access to book today in advance of the official opening on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The newly opened cruises feature different destinations in both Western and Eastern Caribbean, such as Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Roatan, Honduras; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

On every sailing, guests can look forward to a visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay. The cruise line’s one-of-a-kind private island destination that features 13 waterslides, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean, the Hideaway Beach adults-only oasis, and more.

With Star making its debut in Port Canaveral, Royal Caribbean said it is doubling down on the offerings that were first revealed on Icon in October 2022 and which continues to create unprecedented consumer demand.

The company also said to be building on its deployment from two of the world’s top travel destinations with the Icon of the Seas sailing from Miami and the Star of the Seas sailing from the greater Orlando area.