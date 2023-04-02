Silver Nova Floats Out at Meyer Werft

Silversea Cruises and the Meyer Werft shipyard celebrated the float out of the new ship Silver Nova in Papenburg, Germany, on April 28, 2023, according to a press release.

Set to become the 12th ship in the leading cruise line’s fleet when she launches in summer 2023, Silver Nova will be the most environmentally conscious ultra-luxury cruise ship ever built, according to the company.

Excitement ran high among onlookers at the Meyer Werft shipyard as the construction hall’s doors parted ahead of the ship’s repositioning. In a matter of hours, the Silver Nova was positioned alongside the pier in the neighboring harbor basin, where the fitting out phase will continue. Commemorating the important milestone and in observance of shipbuilding traditions, Captain Cosimo Pontillo welded a special coin to a wall on the pool deck, which will remain visible to the ship’s future guests as a symbol of good luck.

Silver Nova’s next journey—scheduled for the end of May—will entail a conveyance of 32km (approximately 20 miles) down the narrow Ems River to the sea.

“With her float out at the Meyer Werft shipyard, anticipation is building among our guests, travel partner community, and the extended Silversea family for the launch of our 12th ship, Silver Nova,” said Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises. “Silver Nova embodies the vision of our cruise line and the evolution of our fleet. She has been purpose-built for ocean cruising, ushering an evolution of Silversea’s industry-leading, ultra-luxury cruise experience. We at Silversea and the entire Royal Caribbean Group are looking forward to welcoming her to the fleet.”

“Silver Nova is unlike anything we have seen in the luxury cruise industry so far,” said Roberto Bruzzone, SVP Marine Operations, Silversea Cruises. “The float out marks the completion of the first construction phase and we will now focus on installing the ship’s beautiful interiors. As well as being the most sustainable ultra-luxury ship at sea, Silver Nova will introduce our guests to a new level of comfort, with some of the industry’s most spacious accommodations; the largest array of bars, lounges and restaurants of any ultra-luxury ship; and a host of unprecedented innovations for our cruise line.”

“We have reached another important milestone in the construction process with the float out of Silver Nova. This ship is an important step towards green cruising due to its many technological features, as well as high environmental compatibility and energy efficiency. Beyond that, Silver Nova features a particularly innovative interior design,” said Jan Meyer, Managing Director, Meyer Werft.