January Update: Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet Locations

With 19 ships in service, the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet is deployed globally for the winter season.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itinerary of the company’s vessels as of January 19, 2024:

Norwegian Viva

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Location: Southern Caribbean

After being christened in Miami in late 2023, the Norwegian Viva is offering its first winter program in the Caribbean. Sailing from Puerto Rico, the 3,215-guest ship sails a series of seven-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean that feature visits to Barbados, St. Lucia, Tortola, and more.

Norwegian Prima

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Norwegian Prima is sailing its first full season out of Galveston. Departing from its Texas homeport every Friday, the 2022-built vessel offers a series of week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean that feature ports of call in Mexico, Belize, and Honduras.

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Norwegian Encore is currently offering a ten-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. Sailing roundtrip from PortMiami, the itinerary features visits to Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola, Antigua, St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, and Great Stirrup Cay.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Central America

After leaving Los Angeles on Jan. 12, the Norwegian Bliss is sailing a 15-night cruise to the Panama Canal, Central America and the Caribbean. Set to end in Miami later this month, the itinerary includes several destinations in Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, and Colombia.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: North Atlantic

The Norwegian Joy is presently wrapping up a transatlantic crossing to Southampton, England. Scheduled for a major refurbishment in Europe, the 2017-built ship will receive new venues and features before returning to North America in late February.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Norwegian Escape is offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from Port Canaveral. The ship’s itineraries feature popular destinations in the region, such as Great Stirrup Cay, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, St. Thomas, Cozumel, and Tortola.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: U.S. Northeast

Sailing from New York City for the winter, the Norwegian Getaway is offering a series of cruises to Bermuda and the Eastern Caribbean. The program features five- to ten-night itineraries that sail to King’s Wharf, St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, and more.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Norwegian Breakaway is presently sailing a series of cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from New Orleans. Set to be repeated through early April, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, and Roatán.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

After seeing its winter program in the Mediterranean cancelled, the Norwegian Epic kicked off a series of cruises departing from Port Canaveral in December. The program includes week-long itineraries that sail to either the Western or the Eastern Caribbean.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Norwegian Gem is offering varied itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from PortMiami. Ranging from three to 11 nights, the cruises also feature visits to Central America, in addition to partial transits of the Panama Canal.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Another Norwegian ship sailing in the Caribbean, the Norwegian Jade is offering four- to 11-night cruises departing from Tampa. In addition to destinations in the Western Caribbean, the program features ports of call in the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Norwegian Pearl is currently offering short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean departing from PortMiami. Mostly themed, the sailings are part of a series of charters and include music concerts, comedy shows, and other themed activities.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Southeast Asia

After marking Norwegian Cruise Line’s return to Asia in late 2023, the Norwegian Jewel is offering a series of 11-night cruises to Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Sailing from different homeports, the itineraries feature several destinations, such as Penang, Bali, and Jakarta.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Hawaii

The Pride of America continues to operate its year-round schedule of inter-island cruises in Hawaii. Sailing roundtrip from Honolulu, the regular itinerary of the U.S.-flagged vessel includes visits to Kahului, Hilo, Kailua Kona, and Nawiliwili.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Indian Ocean

After debuting in Dubai in late 2023, the Norwegian Dawn is offering a series of cruises in the Indian Ocean and Africa. Extending through mid-April, the ship’s program in the region features destinations in Madagascar, the Seychelles, Mauritius, South Africa, Namibia, and more.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: South America

The Norwegian Star is presently offering a series of 14-night cruises in South America. Sailing from Argentina or Chile, the itineraries also feature scenic cruising in Antarctica, as well as stops in the Falkland Islands.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Location: South America

After leaving Miami earlier this year, the Norwegian Sun is currently sailing a repositioning cruise to South America. The 17-night itinerary features visits Colombia, Panama, Ecuador and Peru before ending in Chile on Jan. 22.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: South Pacific

The Norwegian Spirit is presently cruising in the South Pacific. Sailing one-way between Auckland and Sydney, the 1999-built vessel offers a series of 12-night cruises that link New Zealand to Australia through late March.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Freeport, Grand Bahama

The Norwegian Sky is undergoing regular maintenance at the Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport. After resuming service later this month, the 2,000-guest vessel is set to kick off a series of cruises to the Southern Caribbean departing from the Dominican Republic.