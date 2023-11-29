Norwegian Viva Christened in Miami Ceremony

Norwegian Cruise Lin has celebrated the christening of Norwegian Viva in a Miami ceremony.

“To christen Norwegian Viva in Miami is incredibly special to many of us at NCL, not only because Miami is our hometown, but also because we can share this moment with our local family and friends,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Launching a ship is no solo endeavor. I am overwhelmed with gratitude towards the entire NCL team, our partners and especially our amazing crew who have contributed to bringing Norwegian Viva to life and who care for and deliver exceptional vacation experiences for our guests.”

Following Norwegian Viva’s debut this past August and its inaugural summer season of European voyages, today, over 1,500 guests joined the christening ceremony held in the Company’s LEED® Gold Certified terminal at PortMiami.

“As a Company, it has been a milestone year with the debut of next-generation ships across all three of our best-in-class cruise brands, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“The addition of Norwegian Viva further elevates our world-class fleet, providing our valued guests with another incredible way to vacation, discover new experiences and create unforgettable memories. Since she launched in August, Norwegian Viva’s initial guest satisfaction scores have outshined any newbuild in the history of the NCL fleet, a testament to not only how stunning this ship is, but also the exceptional level of service and attention provided by our amazing crew onboard.”

Luis Fonsi, Norwegian Viva’s godfather and GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, officially named and christened the vessel with the ceremonial champagne bottle break across the ship’s hull which signifies good fortune and safe travels for all who sail aboard. As a native Puerto Rican, who is also based in Miami, Fonsi embodies the vibrant energy guests can enjoy aboard Norwegian Viva with warm-weather itineraries spanning from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean.

The celebration continues through the evening with an unparalleled and next-level entertainment lineup headlined by Fonsi performing his award-winning and global chart-topping hit “Despacito,” among his other beloved Latin hits like “No Me Doy Por Vencido” and “Échame La Culpa.” Other talented performers with authentic Miami and Latin roots are taking the stage, including “Saturday Night Live” cast member and Miami-native, Marcello Hernandez; the Queen of Latin Pop, Paulina Rubio; and recently announced GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, Pedro Capó.

“It is so exciting to celebrate the magnificent Norwegian Viva in true Latin-style in Miami and alongside fellow A-list Latino entertainers,” said Luis Fonsi, award-winning global artist. “We are giving her a proper despedida before she makes her debut in my hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico.”