Norwegian Prima Arrives in Galveston for Winter

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Prima has arrived to the Port of Galveston in Texas for its first official season since her launch in 2022.

The Norwegian Prima kicked off her inaugural season in the Lone Star State and settlde into its new homeport of Galveston, Texas for the 2023 and 2024 cruise season on Friday.

The ship will offer round-trip, seven-day cruises to the Caribbean, including calls in, Harvest Caye in Belize; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Roatán (Bay Islands), Honduras.

In addition, Norwegian Prima’s sister ship, the Norwegian Viva, will homeport in Galveston, Texas for the first time ever from December 2025 to April 2026.

“We’re extremely excited to have Norwegian Prima officially sail out of Galveston, Texas this season as we are committed listening to our guests’ feedback and providing them with more opportunities to cruise from popular, easily accessible ports,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “As we see the value in sailing from this destination and look to strengthen our presence, we are proud to bring two of our most innovative ships in the fleet to the great state of Texas offering dream cruise vacations to not only the immediate market but the surrounding drive markets.”