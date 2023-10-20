Norwegian Returns to Asia for the First Time in Three Years

After a three-year hiatus, Norwegian Cruise Line is celebrating its return to Asia with the Norwegian Jewel setting sail from Tokyo marking the start of its extensive six-month season in the region.

The Norwegian Jewel will offer 16 itineraries, visiting 11 countries and sailing from nine different departure ports, including Bangkok (Laem Chabang) Thailand; Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) Malaysia; Singapore; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan; Bali (Benoa), Indonesia; Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan; and for the first time in NCL history Seoul (Incheon), South Korea.

Itineraries range in length from 10 to days and feature overnights in destinations such as Phuket, Thailand; Osaka, Japan; and Bali (Benoa), Indonesia. NCL will also make its first calls to Manila, Boracay, Palawan and Salomague, Philippines; Bintan Island, Indonesia; and Hualien, Taiwan.

“Today is a milestone moment, as we return to Asia with Norwegian Jewel’s arrival to Tokyo,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We pride ourselves in delivering the best vacation experience and providing endless opportunities for our guests to explore the world…including Asia! This region delivers some of the most intriguing history, cuisine, and culture for travelers to discover, and we are thrilled to deliver a diverse selection of port-rich voyages. This market is important to us, and we are committed to servicing it in the long term.”

The cruise line will have a record four ships deployed in the region during the 2024-25 season. In addition to the Norwegian Jewel and the Norwegian Spirit, the Sun and the Sky will also sail in the area visiting destinations including Japan, Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia.

The Norwegian Sun will sail a six-month Asia Pacific season with 13 itineraries between October 2024 and April 2025. The Norwegian Spirit will offer a series of 14 Asia voyages during an eight-month season from September 2024 to April 2025, departing from Manila, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul.

Norwegian Sky’s four-month Asian season includes seven cruises departing from Manila, Philippines; Singapore; Taipei, Taiwan; Tokyo; and Port Louis, Mauritius between December 2024 and March 2025.