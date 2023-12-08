Norwegian Dawn Heading to UAE for the First Time

The Norwegian Dawn will be calling to and sailing from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the first time starting on Dec. 13, 2023.

The Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ship will operate sailings that range from seven to 20 days, the company said in a press release.

Offering guests multiple embarkation ports, the itineraries sail to Doha, Qatar; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Port Louis, Mauritius; and more.

“We are thrilled to be introducing Norwegian Dawn to Gulf waters. At NCL, we pride ourselves in delivering the best holiday experience and providing endless opportunities for our guests to explore the world,” said Gary Anslow, head of UK & I Business at Norwegian Cruise Line.

The deployment includes three seven-day cruises across the Middle East featuring visits to Bahrein, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to a two-day cruise tour sailing from Doha, Qatar.

While repositioning to Africa, the Norwegian Dawn also offers a 17-day itinerary to the United Arab Emirates, the Seychelles Islands, Kenya, Madagascar, and Tanzania.

The one-way cruise sails from Doha, Qatar in early January and ends in Mauritius’ Port Louis following visits to nine different ports of call.

After returning to Europe for the upcoming summer season, the Norwegian Dawn is scheduled to return to the United Arab Emirates in late 2024 for a second season in the region.

A sister to the Norwegian Star, the 2002-built vessel can carry up to 2,200 guests at double occupancy.