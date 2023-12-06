Deployment Preview: Carnival Cruise Line 2025

Carnival Cruise Line’s deployment is set for many mew developments in 2025, with the debut of new destinations, ships shuffling homeports, new programs and more.

Celebration Key Debuts

Carnival Cruise Line is debuting a new private destination during the year. Located in the Bahamas, Celebration Key will receive its first ship visits in July 2025.

According to the company, the new port of call will offer a variety of fun, relaxation and adventure options for everyone.

During its inaugural season, Celebration Key is set to host calls from 18 Carnival ships, with over 500 cruises from nine U.S. homeports featuring visits to the destination.

Carnival Miracle Returns to Europe and Tampa

Changing itineraries for 2025, the Carnival Miracle is set to return to Europe for a summer program that includes itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

During its European season, the Spirit-class vessel is poised to offer a total of 16 cruises departing from three ports: Lisbon, in Portugal; Dover, in England; and Civitavecchia, in Italy.

After completing its schedule in the region, the Miracle returns to Tampa for a winter season offering six-, seven- and eight-day cruises to the Western Caribbean and Central America.

Carnival Legend to San Francisco and Galveston

The Carnival Legend is also switching homeports in 2025. Replacing the Carnival Miracle, the ship will sail from San Francisco during the summer, offering a series of four- to ten-night cruises to Alaska and the Wes Coast.

In October, the Legend offers a Panama Canal cruise before repositioning to Galveston. From the Texas homeport, the ship is set to offer four- to ten-night cruises to the Western Caribbean during the 2025-26 winter season.

Carnival Sunshine: Year-Round from Norfolk

After leaving Charleston in late 2024, the Carnival Sunshine is repositioning to Norfolk in early 2025. In a first, the vessel is set to offer a year-round program of cruises departing from the Virginia homeport.

In addition to six-night cruises to the Bahamas visiting Bimini, Nassau, Freeport, Celebration Key, and Half Moon Cay, the Sunshine is also set to offer eight-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean departing from its new homeport.

More Variety in Cruise Options from the West Coast

Carnival Cruise Line is also promising more variety in cruise options from the West Coast in 2025. With three ships sailing year-round from Long Beach, the company will offer a series of three- to eight-night cruises in the region.

The Carnival Panorama, which currently operates seven-night sailings, will alternate between six- and eight-night itineraries that include visits to Ensenada, La Paz, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas, where the ship will overnight.

The Carnival Firenze and the Carnival Radiance will continue to offer short cruises to Baja Mexico, California and the Mexican Riviera, with a series of three- to five-night cruises that sail to Ensenada, Isla Catalina and Cabo San Lucas.

Carnival Journeys

The company is also offering several Carnival Journeys throughout the year. According to Carnival, the longer, destination-focused itineraries build on an already expanding program, in response to travelers’ increased interest in longer vacations and more adventurous experiences.

Among the options being offered are ocean crossings and Panama Canal transits, as well as special sailings that feature more destinations in the Caribbean, Greenland, Hawaii, New Zealand, Japan, Tahiti, Southeast Asia and Alaska.

Mobile, New York City, Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston

Various homeports are also seeing developments in 2025.

Port Canaveral will host the Carnival Venezia for a second winter program later in the year.

Mobile will continue to serve as the Carnival Spirit’s winter homeport for a third consecutive season.

In Alaska, the Carnival Luminosa is once again being joined by the Spirit for a summer program that includes week-long cruises departing from Seattle.