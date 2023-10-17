Carnival Cruise Line Opens New Europe Sailings For 2025

Carnival Cruise Line is expanding its offering in Europe with the Carnival Miracle operating summer 2025 itineraries.

In Europe, the Carnival Miracle will offer 16 cruises in the summer of 2025, departing from three homeports across Europe: Lisbon, Portugal; Dover (London), U.K. and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy. The ship’s first cruise of the season departing from Lisbon includes visits to La Coruna and Bilbao, Spain as well as Le Verdon (Bordeaux) and Le Havre (Paris), France.

A total of nine sailings from Dover are now open, with nine-, 12- and 15-day itineraries available. From Civitavecchia, guests can book cruises of eight to 14 days with ports of call including Istanbul and Kusadasi (Ephesus) in Turkey; Piraeus (Athens) and Mykonos in Greece and Naples, Italy and Messina on the island of Sicily.

Following its season in Europe, the Carnival Miracle will reposition to Tampa and operate six-, seven- and eight-day cruises in late 2025 and 2026.

Additionally, the company’s new deployment plans also include more cruises for 2025-26 from Miami, Tampa, Port Canaveral and New Orleans. An additional 100 cruises will also include calls to Celebration Key, Carnival’s new exclusive destination.

With 100 more sailings that visit Celebration Key, Carnival brings the total number of available itineraries featuring this exclusive destination to 500.

From the Port of Tampa, the Carnival Paradise will sail four- to six-day voyages, with select sailings visiting the new destination along with other ports of call including Nassau and Bimini as well as Cozumel and Mahogany Bay.

From PortMiami, the Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and the Carnival Sunrise will offer long weekend getaways to week-long sailings across the Caribbean, with several itineraries including visits to Celebration Key.

The Carnival Vista will visit Celebration Key on its six- and eight-day cruises from Port Canaveral.

New sailings onboard the Carnival Valor from New Orleans are also available. The ship will sail four- and five-day cruises from New Orleans visiting destinations such as Cozumel and Costa Maya as well as Progreso (Yucatan), Mexico.