Carnival Cruise Line Opens 2025 Bookings From Norfolk

Carnival Cruise Line marked the beginning of 2025 bookings with the first series of year-round cruises from Norfolk, Virginia.

The cruise line will begin with the first phase with sailings aboard the Carnival Sunshine starting in February 18, 2025, through April 2025, with plans to open further itineraries in the coming months, according to a company statement.

“Carnival Sunshine is the perfect ship to usher in this next step for service expansion from Norfolk’s Half Moone Cruise Terminal, and as we work closely with city and port officials on our plans to increase from seasonal to year-round operations, we’re delighted to open these sailings for sale, so guests from all over the southeastern U.S. can start doing some planning of their own for 2025,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We’ve been sailing from Norfolk since 2002, and we’re pleased to expand our offerings from this historic, charming community while strengthening our support of the local economy.”

The Carnival Sunshine will embark on six- and eight-day sailings with visits to destinations in the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean, such as Nassau, Freeport, Half Moon Cay, Bimini, Amber Cove, Grand Turk, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays.

Itineraries open for bookings include:

Bahamas Sailings: A six-day cruise to Bimini, Nassau, Freeport and a six-day cruise to Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Freeport.

Eastern Caribbean Sailings: An eight-day cruise to Amber Cove, Grand Turk and Princess Cays and an eight-day cruise to Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove.

The Carnival Sunshine accommodates more than 3,000 guests and is expected to bring approximately 100,000 guests to Norfolk in 2025.