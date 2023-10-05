Carnival Cruise Line Opens New Deployment from Long Beach

Carnival Cruise Line has opened sales from Long Beach, California onboard the Carnival Panorama, Carnival Radiance and the Carnival Firenze.

The offerings include six- and eight-day itineraries aboard the Carnival Panorama between May 2025 and April 2026 and feature destinations from Long Beach including Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, La Paz and Ensenada. The new sailings also include itineraries that visit the Mexican Riviera and Baja Mexico.

“Long Beach is one of our top homeports, and now with the upcoming addition of Carnival Firenze, joining Carnival Panorama and Carnival Radiance in Long Beach, we’re able to further diversify our offering, welcome more guests aboard and give them more options from the West Coast,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.

Featured itineraries starting in May 2025 include:

Carnival Firenze

The Carnival Firenze will operate four-day cruises visiting Catalina Island and Ensenada, Mexico and five-day Mexican Riviera sailings calling in Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico.

Carnival Panorama

The Carnival Panorama, which currently offers seven-day cruises, will now alternate between six- and eight-day itineraries departing on Saturdays and Sundays. These sailings begin in the spring of 2025 and are now open for sale into the spring of 2026. The six-day sailings to Mexico will feature calls in Ensenada and an overnight in Cabo San Lucas while the eight-day cruises will visit Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

Carnival Radiance

The Carnival Radiance will offer nearly 50 new getaways to Ensenada, Mexico from the spring to the fall of 2025. The ship’s three-day weekend sailings departing on Fridays include a visit to Ensenada while the four-day cruises stop in Ensenada and Catalina Island.