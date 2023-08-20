Carnival Legend to Sail from San Francisco in 2025

The Carnival Legend is set to continue operating seasonal sailings from San Francisco in 2025, offering alternating 10-day Alaska voyages and four-day Baja Mexico sailings, according to a press release.

Beginning in April 2025, the ship will sail two Carnival Journeys cruises, including the 14-day Panama Canal transit voyage taking guests from Tampa, Fla. to San Francisco and a 15-day Hawaiian getaway. These sailings are open for sale.

“Carnival Miracle has been sailing from San Francisco since 2022, so we wanted to offer our guests a new option for the 2025 season – Carnival Legend is a sister ship to Carnival Miracle. She’s similar in size and layout, but offers some variety in terms of features and amenities,” said Fred Stein, vice president of revenue planning and deployment. “Carnival Legend will be a perfect addition to the port as we continue to expand our West Coast service offerings and strengthen our position as the cruise line embarking more guests than any other operator from California.”

The new offerings onboard the Carnival Legend from San Francisco include:

Alaska sailings: The ten-day Alaska sailings beginning in May 2025 include visits to Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan as well as cruising of Tracy Arm Fjord in Alaska and Prince Rupert, B.C. in Canada.

Mexico sailings: The Carnival Legend’s first cruise from San Francisco departs on May 8, 2025, taking guests on a four-day Baja Mexico cruise with a stop in Ensenada, Mexico, before the Alaska series starts. The ship will offer these four-day getaways throughout the summer.

Carnival Journeys: The Carnival Legend will offer a 14-day Carnival Journeys Panama Canal voyage departing from Tampa, Florida on April 24, 2025. Ports of call include Cartagena, Colombia, Puntarenas, Costa Rica and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

After a series of Alaska and Baja Mexico sailings, the Carnival Legend will embark on a 15-day roundtrip Carnival Journeys cruise to Hawaii from San Francisco. Departing on September 21, 2025, the ship will visit Kahului, Maui; Honolulu, Oahu; Nawiliwili, Kauai; and Hilo, Hawaii; as well as Ensenada, Mexico.