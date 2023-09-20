Carnival Legend to Homeport in Galveston in 2025

Carnival Cruise Line announced that the Carnival Legend will be homeporting in Galveston in 2025, offering Western Caribbean sailings ranging from four to ten nights.

In addition, the Carnival Legend will offer two Panama Canal voyages, according to a statement.

“Carnival Legend’s deployment in Galveston strengthens our already robust portfolio of sailings from Texas, adding more variety to the offered itineraries, as well as another ship choice, and more opportunities for cruises to Mexico and other Western Caribbean that fit any vacation length,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.

From the fall of 2025 through early 2026, the Carnival Legend will alternate between shorter and longer itineraries. Among the available sailings is a five-day voyage that visits Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico. Seven newly available 10-day itineraries feature ports of call in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Mahogany Bay, Roatan; Belize and Cozumel, Mexico.

Additionally, an eight-day Christmas sailing departing on December 18, 2025, will visit Mahogany Bay, Roatan; Belize and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Ahead of its move to Galveston, the ship will sail a 16-day Carnival Journeys sailing departing from San Francisco on October 6, 2025. Ports of call include Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Puntarenas, Costa Rica before transiting the Panama Canal, and then Cartagena, Colombia before arriving in Galveston. A second 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise sails roundtrip from Galveston and departs on February 2, 2026. Ports of call include Montego Bay, Jamaica; Aruba; Curacao; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon (Panama Canal), Panama; Limon, Costa Rica and Cozumel, Mexico. Additionally, the Carnival Legend will offer three 10-day Panama Canal sailings departing on Oct. 27 and Dec. 8, 2025, and March 16, 2026.

The Carnival Legend’s Galveston cruises open for sale on September 21.