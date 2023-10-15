2024-25 Deployment: Here Are All the Cruise Lines Sailing from Port Canaveral

With more brands and larger ships, Port Canaveral is set for a record offering during the 2024-25 winter season.

Cruise Industry News looked at the plans of the key players sailing from the Central Florida homeport in 2024-25:

Carnival Cruise Lines

Ships: Carnival Freedom, Carnival Glory, Carnival Vista, Mardi Gras and Carnival Venezia

Destinations: The Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

With five ships sailing from Port Canaveral in 2024-25, Carnival Cruise Line is set for a record winter season at the homeport.

Joining the company’s lineup in Port Canaveral, the new Carnival Venezia is one of the highlights of the season. After debuting in New York City earlier this year, the Vista-Class vessel is set to bring the Carnival Fun Italian Style concept to Florida for the first time.

Carnival’s season also includes the LNG-powered Mardi Gras, in addition to the Carnival Vista, the Carnival Freedom and the Carnival Glory.

Royal Caribbean International

Ships: Utopia of the Seas, Voyager of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas and Adventure of the Seas

Destinations: The Bahamas, Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International’s 2024-25 season in Port Canaveral includes two of the world’s largest cruise ships.

Debuting in mid-2024, the Utopia of the Seas is set to join its sister ship Wonder of the Seas in Central Florida, while offering three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas.

In addition to the two Oasis-Class ships, Royal Caribbean is also deploying the Adventure of the Seas and the Voyager of the Seas in Port Canaveral.

Disney Cruise Line

Ships: Disney Wish and Disney Fantasy

Destinations: The Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Continuing their year-round program from the homeport, the Disney Wish and the Disney Fantasy are also scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral.

After debuting in mid-2022, the Wish is set to offer a series of short cruises to the Bahamas, while the Fantasy will continue to sail seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ships: Norwegian Epic

Destinations: Western and Eastern Caribbean

The Norwegian Epic is slated to return to Port Canaveral for the 2024-25 winter. One of the largest ships in Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet, the vessel is scheduled to offer a full season from the homeport.

The ship’s program includes a series of seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, featuring visits to Mexico, St. Thomas, Jamaica and more.

MSC Cruises

Ships: MSC Seashore

Destinations: The Bahamas and Western Caribbean

After arriving in Port Canaveral in late 2023, the MSC Seashore is set to continue operating from Central Florida during the 2024-25 winter.

Part of MSC Cruises’ Seaside Class, the 2021-built vessel will offer a mix of itineraries that include short cruises to the Bahamas and week-long sailings to the Western Caribbean.

Celebrity Cruises

Ships: Celebrity Equinox

Destinations: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises is debuting in Port Canaveral during the 2024-25 season.

Sailing from Central Florida for the first time, the company is set to offer 20 cruises to the Caribbean onboard the Celebrity Equinox.

Princess Cruises

Ships: Caribbean Princess

Destinations: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Another cruise line joining the lineup in Port Canaveral, Princess Cruises is deploying the Caribbean Princess in the homeport for the 2024-25 season.

Between November 2024 and April 2025, the 2004-built vessel is set to offer an alternate schedule of seven-night itineraries to the Western or the Eastern Caribbean. Sailing to different destinations in both regions, the cruises can be combined into a single 14-night voyage.