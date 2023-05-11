Itineraries Preview: MSC Cruises Deployment Moves for 2023

MSC Cruises continues to expand its operations with the new MSC World Europa spending its first full year in service and the new MSC Euribia debuting, the company will increase its presence in key markets including Europe, the United States, South America, Asia and South Africa.

Cruise Industry News looks into the highlights of MSC’s deployment for 2023.

Return to Asia with the MSC Bellissima

MSC Cruises is going back to Asia in 2023 with the MSC Bellissima. After concluding its winter program in the Western Mediterranean in late March, the Meraviglia-Class vessel will be based in Japan year-round.

Larger Ships to Brazil and South Africa

Two of MSC’s core winter markets are receiving larger ships for the 2023-2024 season: Brazil and South Africa.

As part of a six-ship program in South America, the MSC Grandiosa is set to become the biggest ship to ever sail from Brazil while the MSC Splendida is debuting in South Africa as the first Fantasia-Class to sail from an African port.

MSC World Europa Debuts in the Mediterranean

After spending its inaugural season in the Middle East, the MSC World Europa is sailing in the Mediterranean for hte summer..

In April, the 205,700-ton vessel kicked off a year-round program of seven-night cruises to Italy, Spain, France and Malta. The itineraries include visits to popular ports in the region, including Genoa, Naples, Barcelona, Marseille and Valletta.

MSC Euribia Enters Service in Northern Europe

Another newbuild is entering service for MSC Cruises in 2023. After being delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, the MSC Euribia is set to kick off its inaugural season in June.

Sailing year-round in Northern Europe, the LNG-powered ship is set to offer itineraries to the Norwegian Fjords and other destinations in the region, including Germany, Denmark, France and Belgium.

New York City Debuts as Homeport

MSC Cruises is adding a new U.S. homeport to its lineup in 2023. In April, the MSC Meraviglia set sail on a year-round program of cruises departing from New York City.

The NYC-based program includes six- to 11-night cruises to the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Florida, Canada and New England.

More Ships Sailing from U.S. Ports

MSC Cruises is also increasing its seasonal presence in the United States. During the 2023-24 winter season, the company will have five ships sailing from three different homeports.

Joining the MSC Seascape and the MSC Divina in PortMiami, the MSC Magnifica debuts in the U.S. while the MSC Seashore sails from Port Canaveral for the first time and the MSC Meraviglia continues to sail from New York City.

Strong Summer Program in Europe

The company will have 18 ships in Europe this summer.

While seven vessels – including the new MSC World Europa – will be deployed in the Western Mediterranean, six are scheduled to sail in the Eastern Mediterranean and five will spend the season in Northern Europe and the UK.