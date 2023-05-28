Disney Wish to Complete First Year in Service

The Disney Wish is set to complete its first year in service this month.

Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the cruise ship was delivered to Disney Cruise Line on June 9, 2022.

As the first newbuild to debut for the company in over ten years, the LNG-powered vessel crossed the Atlantic with no passengers before arriving in Port Canaveral on June 20, 2022.

Kicking off a month-long series of inaugural celebrations, the Disney Wish was welcomed at its homeport by a flotilla of port-based tugboats.

The Port Canaveral Rescue Fireboat 2 also made an appearance, providing a traditional water cannon salute.

A few days later, the Disney Wish was christened during a special ceremony which featured the children of the Make-A-Wish Foundation serving as godparents.

Following a series of pre-inaugural cruises, the 2,500-guest ship officially entered service on July 14, 2022.

On the day, the Disney Wish set sail from Port Canaveral on its first commercial voyage: a five-night cruise to the Bahamas.

Replacing the Disney Dream, the newbuild later took over Disney Cruise Line’s year-round program of short cruises.

Still being offered by the Wish, the three- and four-night itineraries sail roundtrip from Port Canaveral and feature visits to Nassau, in addition to Disney’s private island destination Castaway Cay.

Set to be followed by the Disney Treasure in 2024 and an unnamed newbuild in 2025, the Disney Wish is the first in a series of new ships being built for Disney Cruise Line in Papenburg, Germany.

Building on the success of the Disney Dream and the Disney Fantasy, the 140,000-ton cruise ships bring back many of the company’s favorite features, in addition to several innovations.

Among these is the first Disney attraction at sea and an immersive tour of the Star Wars galaxy, in addition to themed dining experiences inspired by Frozen and Marvel.